Euro 2024 draw: Three previous winners in Ireland’s group of death

Only three previous winners of the European Championships in Ireland’s group of death. Stephen Kenny could not of picked a tougher qualification route to Germany 2024 if he tried as The Netherlands, France, Greece and a return to Gibraltar faces a young Irish squad next year.
Even Giorgio Marchetti - Uefa deputy general secretary- and Jürgen Klinsmann offered audible sympathy to the FAI delegation inside the Festhalle in Frankfurt as 20 qualifiers will join hosts Germany at the finals, beginning in Munich on June 14th and ending at Berlin’s Olympic stadium on July 14th.
The first qualifier window is next March with Ireland already set to seek one of three remaining slots at the 24-team tournament via the play offs in March 2024.
More to follow...
The final draw is as follows:
GROUP A: Spain Scotland Norway Georgia Cyprus
GROUP B: Netherlands France Ireland Greece Gibraltar
GROUP C: Italy England Ukraine North Macedonia Malta
GROUP D: Croatia Wales Armenia Turkey Latvia
GROUP E: Poland Czechia Albania Faroe Islands Moldova
GROUP F: Belgium Austria Sweden Azerbaijan Estonia
GROUP G: Hungary Serbia Montenegro Bulgaria Lithuania
GROUP H: Denmark Finland Slovakia Kazakhstan Northern Ireland San Marino
GROUP I: Switzerland Israel Romania Kosovo Belarus Andorra
GROUP J: Portugal Bosnia & Herzegovina Iceland Luxembourg Slovakia Liechtenstein