Euro 2024 draw: Three previous winners in Ireland’s group of death

UEFA ambassador Juergen Klinsmann shows the ticket of Italy during the Uefa Euro 2024 draw. Photograph: Sascha Steinbach/EPA

Only three previous winners of the European Championships in Ireland’s group of death. Stephen Kenny could not of picked a tougher qualification route to Germany 2024 if he tried as The Netherlands, France, Greece and a return to Gibraltar faces a young Irish squad next year.

Even Giorgio Marchetti - Uefa deputy general secretary- and Jürgen Klinsmann offered audible sympathy to the FAI delegation inside the Festhalle in Frankfurt as 20 qualifiers will join hosts Germany at the finals, beginning in Munich on June 14th and ending at Berlin’s Olympic stadium on July 14th.

The first qualifier window is next March with Ireland already set to seek one of three remaining slots at the 24-team tournament via the play offs in March 2024.

More to follow...

The final draw is as follows:

GROUP A: Spain Scotland Norway Georgia Cyprus

GROUP B: Netherlands France Ireland Greece Gibraltar

GROUP C: Italy England Ukraine North Macedonia Malta

GROUP D: Croatia Wales Armenia Turkey Latvia

GROUP E: Poland Czechia Albania Faroe Islands Moldova

GROUP F: Belgium Austria Sweden Azerbaijan Estonia

GROUP G: Hungary Serbia Montenegro Bulgaria Lithuania

GROUP H: Denmark Finland Slovakia Kazakhstan Northern Ireland San Marino

GROUP I: Switzerland Israel Romania Kosovo Belarus Andorra

GROUP J: Portugal Bosnia & Herzegovina Iceland Luxembourg Slovakia Liechtenstein