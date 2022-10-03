Jess Ziu ruled out of Ireland play-off through injury

Ireland's Jess Ziu will not be available for the World Cup play-off. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland must qualify for the World Cup finals without Jess Ziu as the West Ham United midfielder sustained a knee injury during Sunday’s League Cup victory over the London City Lionesses.

Ziu has been replaced in Vera Pauw’s squad by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan but doubts have also been raised about the availability of Amber Barrett, Niamh Farrelly and Megan Campbell.

Campbell, the Liverpool left back, was withdrawn at half-time yesterday after scoring the only goal from a free-kick in the 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Pauw’s squad was already rattled by injuries to Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan and teenager Ellen Molloy, but Campbell would be a significant loss, and not just for her long throws, as her presence allows captain Katie McCabe to play in a more advanced position.

The 28-woman squad gathers in Castleknock on Tuesday, where they will be fully assessed ahead of the trip to Glasgow or Vienna for the World Cup play-off on October 11th, when Ireland faces the winners of Scotland versus Austria, who meet on Thursday at Hampden Park.

RTÈ are unable to confirm the time or channel they will broadcast Ireland’s play-off until the opposition is known. The Austrian FA provisionally fixed the game for 6pm while the Scottish FA are set for 7.35pm despite a direct fixture clash with Celtic against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, which also takes place in Glasgow.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Shelbourne), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)