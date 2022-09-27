Soccer

Ellen Molloy ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup playoff

Knee injury set to slow midfielder’s rapid rise since player of the match display in last year’s FAI Cup final

Ellen Molloy of Ireland playing against Slovakia’s Andrea Horvathova. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Gavin Cummiskey
Tue Sep 27 2022 - 13:46

Ellen Molloy has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff against Scotland or Austria on October 11th.

The 18-year-old was primed to break into Vera Pauw’s starting XI in the coming months but a knee injury, she suffered playing for Wexford Youth, is set to slow the midfielder’s rapid rise since an outstanding player of the match display in last year’s FAI Cup final.

Molloy is undergoing scans to determine the length of her lay off.

With Liverpool striker Leanne Kieran (ankle) also unavailable, Pauw’s squad depth is under strain ahead of Ireland’s one shot at reaching next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

