Robbie Brady returns to Ireland duty in search of an Indian Summer

Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda reporting for duty makes this Ireland camp feel like Stephen Kenny went shopping during the transfer window.

Newly minted Premier League men Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins – fresh from his red card for karate kicking Jack Grealish – add another layer of authority to a group intent on doing the double over Scotland in the Nations League return leg at Hampden Park this Saturday.

Not to mention the revenge mission against Armenia in Dublin next Tuesday.

O’Dowda is in sparkling form for Cardiff City, showing glimpses of the attacking winger who seemed set for a sustained international career after breaking into Martin O’Neill’s Ireland team back in 2018.

READ MORE

“Well, a lot of people in this room know I’m a powerful player and I play with a lot of intelligence and I like to run beyond teams as well,” O’Dowda quietly responded to a question about what he can offer Ireland in 2022. “I’ve played in quite a few positions in Cardiff this season and that shows the versatility in my game too.”

Injuries threatened to spoil the legacy of these rare birds. Especially Brady, who is one of only three Republic of Ireland internationals to score twice at major tournaments. Ray Houghton and Robbie Keane being the others.

Houghton’s header in Stuttgart to beat England and the Giants Stadium lob to humble Italy will never be surpassed, nor will Keane’s equaliser against Germany in Ibaraki. But Brady’s header in Lille to beat Italy at Euro 2016 and the early penalty against France carved his name into the pillars that prop up Irish football.

The 30-year-old has 57 caps and eight goals since scoring on debut against Oman in November 2012 to go with an ocean of regret from a career decimated by snapped ligaments. And yet, Manchester United, Hull City, Norwich City, Burnley, Bournemouth and this season Preston North End have invested millions of pounds in this natural creator with a rare left peg.

Brady is Troy Parrott 10 years ago. He is one of the last Irish talents to be lured to Old Trafford. Despite many, many set-backs, Preston manager Rob Lowe appears to have polished an old gem.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring Ireland's goal against Italy during the Euro 2016 game in Lille.

Brady says he never felt lost while club-less twice in the past two years; cast so far adrift that he did pre-season training under the watchful gaze of the FAI’s head of athletic performance Damien Doyle.

Lowe’s offer of a ‘trial period’ at Deepdale must have been hard to swallow?

“No, it was where I was at,” Brady replied. “The manager phoned me and said ‘you come in and we’ll have a chance to see where you are physically and you can come in and have a look at us and see if you like it as a club and the way we are trying to do things.’ It was pretty straightforward when I went in, there was a lot of factors that suited me and I’m delighted with it and I’m getting the minutes in, which is what I needed.”

To be precise, 776 minutes in 10 appearances for the Championship contenders. Well, contenders if they can turn draws, six so far, into wins, which will happen if Parrott ever catches fire in front of goal.

“He’s a great lad,” said Brady of his fellow Dubliner on loan from Tottenham. “I do see similarities in him from when I was younger. He’s hungry, he’s one of the most determined lads I’ve come across, he wants to be better every day and he’s been a breath of fresh air since he’s come in.

“Goals have been tough to come across at Preston but his all-round play has been excellent, he plays well above his years, his football intelligence is excellent and I’m sure you’ve seen that in patches yourself, he’s got a really good future ahead of him and he doesn’t want to leave a second go to waste.”

Kenny constantly let it be known that there was life in Brady’s ageing legs, so long as the muscles and ligaments remained intact, as groin surgeries and knee issues are seeped into his 14 years living in England.

“It has been difficult. The last six to 12 months [Kenny] has left it to me. I told him what I felt like I needed, and he told me what he felt I needed, and it sort of speaks for itself; I wasn’t playing enough football to put myself in contention and I knew that myself.

“He’s been great for me since he first came in, and keeping in contact and his thoughts on me and where he thinks I can get to. I wasn’t able to get myself in a position to give him what he needed. I am back fit and healthy and in a good place now to make an impact.”

Robbie Brady – The Lost Years (career in numbers)

Ireland caps: 57

Goals: 8

Last competitive start: November 2020 v Bulgaria, Nations League

Last competitive goal: October 2019, v Gibraltar in Euros qualifiers

Despite one appearance for Manchester United, as an 86th-minute sub against Newcastle United in the 2012 League Cup, Brady began his professional career at Hull City, where he ended up signing in 2013, making 114 appearances and scoring 10 goals. Relegated in 2015. Joined Norwich City in July 2015 (£7 million), scoring seven goals in 59 appearances for the Canaries. Relegated in 2016. Signed by Burnley in January 2017 (£13 million), scoring four goals in 81 appearances over a three and a half year contract that was not renewed in May 2021. Bournemouth, six appearances in 2021/22. Released.

Went on a successful trial to Preston North End this summer, featuring at left wing back in all 10 Championship matches so far this season. Recalled by Ireland in 2022.