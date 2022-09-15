Robbie Brady back in Ireland contention thanks to Preston revival

It has been 2,276 days since Robbie Brady scored the goal that beat Italy at the Euros. An international and club career scourged with regret has followed.

A total of 325 weeks of largely recuperating injuries, with two brief caps as Ireland captain, 74 months of false dawns at Norwich City, Burnley and Bournemouth, before the 30-year-old finally landed among a sizeable Irish contingent at Preston North End and perhaps a recall to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s Nations League ties against Scotland and Armenia.

“If you pick up a few injuries the world sometimes thinks you’re a bad player,” Brady told the media before Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. “I’ve always believed in my ability and I knew if I got a run of games and my body behaved itself I could show a bit of what I’m about,”

The Dubliner’s body has behaved itself for nine straight games this season as a left wing-back in the English Championship, supplying on-loan Irish striker Troy Parrott, who is experiencing another suspect period away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Parrott has featured nine times for Preston but the 20-year-old’s failure to score or provide any assists in the league is testing the patience of Deepdale fans, despite some impressive touches at centre forward.

It leaves Kenny with a dilemma ahead of facing Scotland on Saturday week at Hampden Park.

Parrott and Michael Obafemi brought the ‘Lansdowne Roar’ back to the Aviva stadium in June, when they combined for two exquisite goals in a 3-0 victory over the Scots that papered over the cracks exposed during defeats in Yerevan and at home to a shadow Ukraine side.

Both young strikers should be selected alongside Brady, who can replace injured Sheffield United full-back Enda Stevens, to compete with James McClean and Matt Doherty for a place on Ireland’s flank, but Kenny will surely be asked about Obafemi’s ongoing situation at Swansea City.

Michael Obafemi has struggled for game time at Swansea since a deadline day deal to Burnley fell through. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

For the second time since moving from Southampton in 2021, Swansea manager Russell Martin has excluded Obafemi from the match day squad, following a failed effort by Burnley to sign him in the transfer window.

“Michael just wasn’t in the right frame of mind,” said Martin. “He’s got a real fight to get back into the team and he has to show that willingness when he comes back in and I’m sure he will.”

Perhaps the international call-up will revitalise the 22 year old as Ireland battle to finish second in Group One, in between Ukraine or Scotland, ideally by winning in Glasgow and at home to Armenia on Tuesday week.

Another injury prone winger in line for a recall is Callum O’Dowda, having excelled on both flanks for Cardiff City, even scoring his second of the season in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Middlesbrough.

The situation surrounding incumbent goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will get another airing as Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp remains adamant that a groin injury, which kept the 22-year-old sidelined since June, was not diagnosed by Ireland. Kenny has contested Klopp’s view.

Gavin Bazunu’s form has held up under stern examination in the Southampton goal but Mark Travers lost his place in the Bournemouth team following the 9-0 loss at Anfield.

Adam Idah recently suffered another injury set back but his Norwich City team-mate Andrew Omobamidele’s impressive return from back surgery could see the 20 year old form an Irish back three alongside Nathan Collins and John Egan, at the expense of inactive veterans Seámus Coleman and Shane Duffy.

Current Ireland under-21s Evan Ferguson (Brighton) and Will Smallbone (Stoke City) seem close to a senior call-up but Kenny may leave them with Jim Crawford’s squad for the two-legged Euros play-offs against Israel.