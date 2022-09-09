English Premier League fixtures postponed for weekend in ‘mark of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth

The Premier League and EFL have confirmed that this weekend’s football fixtures will not go ahead but other sports are poised to continue after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The British government told sports that this weekend’s action could go ahead but left the final decision up to them.

It is expected that cricket and golf will be back on Saturday, with England’s third Test against South Africa resuming along with the PGA Championship at Wentworth. It also looks increasingly likely Sunday’s Great North Run will take place.

There is also an expectation that after the publication of official guidance, rugby league at all levels will also go ahead this weekend – including the Super League playoff on Saturday.

Racing’s St Leger meeting has been moved from Saturday to Sunday and will be a nine-race card to ensure that Britain’s oldest Classic and other important races lost as result of the cancellations can take place. The fixture scheduled for Musselburgh racecourse on Sunday will be cancelled as a mark of respect for the fact that Queen Elizabeth’s body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

The Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The EFL, which had already called off Friday’s games, said its decision was “aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend”.

The major sports held a meeting with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in a call at 9.30am, before the official guidance was publicly released.

It makes clear there is no obligation to postpone matches during the official mourning period after Queen Elizabeth’s death, but it suggests that sports may wish to switch the timings of games on the day of her funeral.

The statement says: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions,” it adds.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

The Irish Football Association announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend would not take place. - Guardian