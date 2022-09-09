Airtricity League round-up: Derry City move into second spot as Dundalk go down to UCD

Derry City 1 Bohemians 0

Derry City moved to within a point of Shamrock Rovers following what was a thrilling victory at the Brandywell, the game played in front of an attendance of 3,500.

And the goal which claimed the victory saw local lad Michael Duffy, produce a sensational strike in the 29th minute.

However, the victory proved to be bittersweet as Derry left back Ciarán Coll was stretchered off the pitch after suffering concussion when landing awkwardly following a challenge, a situation which saw the match delayed for approximately 15 minutes.

Derry took the lead in spectacular fashion in the 29th minute.

[ Premier Division table ]

Having won a corner, Duffy’s centre was whipped back across the penalty area by substitute Shane McEleney. And when the ball broke into Duffy’s path the winger flashed a superb shot back into the danger area, the ball crashing off the upright before finding the net.

Cameron McJanett’s header following another corner was directed over the crossbar when the defender should have done better.

Having enjoyed the better of the few scoring chances that had been created, James Akintunde really should have given the home side an early breakthrough, but he failed to take advantage when in front of goal.

Bohemians increased the tempo at the start of the second half and they should have levelled matters in the 52nd minute when a cross from Conor Levingstone was met my Rory Feely, but the centre back failed to hit the target with his powerful header.

Minutes later Patrick McEleney forced Jon McCracken into a vital save, the goalkeeper deflecting the shot over his crossbar as Derry began to settle back into the game.

Akintunde got the benefit of the doubt when racing clear on the right flank in the 55th minute, but Duffy failed to get on to the end of the striker’s low cross.

Bohs were then presented with another glorious chance on the hour, but Ethon Varian was denied by the outstretched leg of Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.

The home side had lady luck on their side one minute later when Bohs had a justified claim for a penalty.

Shane McEleney impeded Varian as he moved into the box, but referee Neil Doyle dismissed the claim, awarding a free-kick on the age of the area.

Maher came to his side’s rescue again when denying Bohs sub Declan McDaid, making a fine save diving to left.

Derry sub Jamie McGonigle was sent scampering clear on two occasions as the game drew to a close, the Dungiven man flashing shots across the face of goal on each occasion.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet (Lafferty, 82), Coll (S. McEleney, 21); Dummigan, Diallo (Patching, 76); Graydon, P. McEleney, Duffy; Akintunde (McGonigle, 72)

BOHEMIANS: McCracken; Doherty (Murphy, 69), Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Coote (O’Sullivan, 63), Clarke, Levingston, Burt, (Mullins, 89), Twardek (McDaid, 45+14); Varian.

REFEREE: N. Doyle (Dublin).

UCD 3 Dundalk 2

Teenager Tommy Lonergan scored a sublime brace as UCD twice came from behind to lift themselves off the foot of the table in this thriller at the Bowl.

College move a point clear of Finn Harps ahead of their visit to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday to face Shamrock Rovers.

Dundalk’s second-half collapse meant they blew a chance to join champions Rovers level on points at the top as they slip back to third.

Though utterly dominant in the first half it was the 40th minute before Dundalk broke the deadlock.

Keith Ward got his free-kick up and over the wall, the ball hitting one post before bouncing across the goal-line and going in off the other.

UCD got right back into the game within six minutes of the restart with a stunning solo goal from Lonergan.

The 18-year-old slalomed through the centre of the Dundalk defence before finding the bottom corner with a crisp drive.

With three substitutes on, Dundalk regained the lead just before the hour.

Ryan O’Kane found Ward on the left whose pass picked out Steven Bradley and he took a touch before drilling a left foot drive to the bottom corner.

But UCD hit back once again with another terrific goal on 79 minutes.

Longergan’s sublime touch picked out Brennan to find the run of Dylan Duffy who ran on to drill a shot past Nathan Shepperd.

And College then punished further sloppy Dundalk defending for their winner three minutes from time.

Duffy found space on the right for the run of Lonergan who again showed outstanding composure to take the ball around Shepperd and shoot to the top corner.

UCD: Moore; Dunne, Gallagher (Keaney, 43 mins), Todd, Norris (Dignam, 69 mins); Keane, Caffrey; Higgins (Nolan, 60 mins), Brennan, Duffy; Lonergan.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Macari (Mountney, 55 mins), Bone, Boyle, Leahy (Adams, 84 mins); Sloggett, Lewis (Doyle, 55 mins); Bradley, Ward, O’Kane (Hauge, 68 mins); McMillan (Martin, 55 mins).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

Drogheda 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

St Patrick’s Athletic secured a fifth consecutive league win for the first time in over seven years as Mark Doyle’s second-half goal helped see off Drogheda United, despite the dismissal of Saints’ Anto Breslin in the first half.

Tim Clancy’s team retained their 10-point advantage over Sligo Rovers to ensure a fourth-place finish, at least, is within their grasp. Depending on the outcome of the FAI Cup, that may be enough to deliver European football once again.

Their winning run was extended without the services of Breslin, who’s red card for violent conduct left St Pat’s a man down for over 70 minutes of play. It mattered little in the end but at the time Clancy was incandescent, not with the officials, but his own player.

Breslin clashed with Luke Heeney and raised an arm to the Drogheda native, leaving him on the floor. Referee Seán Grant acted decisively. He had been the centre of attention early on when he granted Pat’s an early penalty kick. He judged Evan Weir to have handled Serge Atakayi’s cross. Colin McCabe’s superb save denied Eoin Doyle.

It fell to another Doyle, former United favourite Mark, to find a winner. He was one of two proactive half-time substitutions as the visitors bid to counteract their numerical disadvantage. It paid off handsomely.

Joe Redmond headed Chris Forrester’s free-kick into the centre of the goal where Doyle himself planted a header past the goalkeeper. In the final minute of injury-time, Chris Forrester scored from 12 yards after Tunde Owolabi was felled.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Heeney, Quinn, Weir, Poynton (Massey, 76 mins); Deegan, Nugent (Lyons, 71 mins), Grimes (Foley, 69 mins), Markey, Rooney (Brennan, 69 mins); Williams.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Rogers; Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti; Curtis (Cotter, 46 mins), Timmermans (Doyle, 46 mins) Forrester, O’Reilly, Breslin; Atakayi (Owolabi, 87 mins), Doyle (Lennon, 75 mins).

Referee: Sean Grant

Shelbourne 0 Sligo Rovers 2

Goals in either half from Frank Liivak and Aidan Keena helped fifth-place Sligo Rovers to record a 2-0 victory against a wasteful Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Shels enjoyed the brighter start to the contest with Jack Moylan, Shane Farrell and Seán Boyd all going close, but it was Sligo who ultimately opened the scoring on 23 minutes. After getting the better of Aaron O’Driscoll down the right flank, Liivak fired to the bottom corner of the Shels net from the tightest of angles.

Following news earlier in the week that the club had to concede a retrospective 3-0 defeat to Dundalk for fielding an ineligible player against the Lilywhites on August 29th – a game they had won 2-0 on the pitch – John Russell’s Bit O’Red were pleased to bring a one-goal cushion into the break at the Drumcondra venue.

The visitors were presented with a glorious opportunity to double their advantage after the restart, but Max Mata’s lofted effort was saved by former Sligo netminder Brendan Clarke. Moylan fired agonisingly wide just shy of the hour mark at the opposite end, but Rovers had further reason to rejoice in the 65th minute of the action.

Capitalising on defensive hesitancy, Keena raced free on goal and slotted coolly beyond the reach of Clarke for his side’s second goal of the night. Luke McNicholas did produce saves from John Ross Wilson and Matty Smith inside the final quarter, but Sligo eased towards their 11th win of the campaign.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; O’Driscoll, Molloy, Griffin; Wilson (Giurgi, 83 mins), Farrell, Lunney (Coyle, 83 mins), Moylan (Hodgins, 73 mins), Dervin (McManus, 59 mins); Boyd (Carr, 73 mins), Smith.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Banks, Blaney, Pijnaker (Horgan, 46 mins), Kirk; Liivak (Barlow, 78 mins), Bolger, Burton, McDonnell (Morahan, 80 mins); Keena, Mata (Fitzgerald, 63 mins).

Referee: J McLoughlin (Westmeath).