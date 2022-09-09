Airtricity League Premier Division previews: Bohs head to Derry looking to build on derby win

(all 7.45pm)

Derry City v Bohemians, Brandywell – Live RTÉ 2

Bohs travel north after the best result of a miserable season, the 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in the wake of manager Keith Long leaving the club. But Derry manager Ruaidhrí Higgins presumably identifies this as a must-win match if the pursuit of the champions is to be maintained. Michael Duffy’s return from injury comes at the ideal moment, especially with a cup quarter-final against Rovers on September 18th.

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Tolka Park

Tough week for the Bit O’Red as they were docked a killer three points for fielding suspended player Adam McDowell in last month’s 2-0 win over Dundalk, a decision which leaves them 14 points off the final Europa Conference League qualifier spot.

“The club will take further legal advice on the outcome,” said Sligo via a press release that also admits an “error on the club’s behalf”, but equally blamed the FAI for not including McDowell’s name on their two-weekly suspension list, “which led to confusion.”

Meanwhile, Shels manager Damien Duff was proud of his young squad after a scrappy 0-0 draw in Dundalk as their biggest match of the year, the FAI Cup quarter-final against manager-less Bohemians, is nine days away.

UCD v Dundalk, Belfield

Dundalk seek to build on the FAI awarding them three points, as Sligo Rovers are punished for fielding a suspended player. It turned a 2-0 loss into a 3-0 win for the Louth club, which moves them into second, three points behind Shamrock Rovers, albeit with two extra matches played.

The students are fighting for their Premier Division existence but they still provide the ideal opposition for an injury-ravaged Dundalk ahead of the international break. Fascinating game as both clubs are scrambling for points.

Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic, Head in the Game Park

Seeking a fifth successive win since that 2-0 defeat to CSKA Sofia on August 11th, St Pat’s are eyeing-up European qualification as Tim Clancy returns to his former club without hamstrung teenager Adam Murphy. Lying four points off third-placed Derry City and five behind Dundalk, with a game in hand, the Inchicore side face both clubs after the international break. Drogheda welcome back Ryan Brennan from injury.