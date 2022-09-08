Adam Idah ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games through injury

Adam Idah’s return from injury has taken a setback, and the Irish international is now set to miss Ireland’s Uefa Nation’s League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia later on this month.

Norwich manager Dean Smith confirmed the news in his pre-Burnley press conference on Thursday.

“I told you Adam’s knee was still swelling up. Unfortunately, he’s had to have some exploratory surgery to see what the cause was,” Smith said.

“That is going to put him out for a number of weeks, but I’m not sure what the verdict is on it yet. He had to have that done when he went to see a specialist.

“He will miss the next few weeks. He is a big lad, so his body is going to take a lot of excess jumping, landing and external factors. It’s just broken down a few times for him recently.

“He has to concentrate on getting his body right to play football over a long period.”

Idah scored on his return to action in the Carabao Cup two weeks ago, but has struggled for fitness since injuring his knee seven months ago during Norwich’s draw with Crystal Palace.