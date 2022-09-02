Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Jack Grealish is available for Manchester City's trip to his former club Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday (3.0 unless stated)

Everton (17) v Liverpool (5), 12.30 – Live BT Sport

Everton new signings Neal Maupay, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner are available. Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) are back in training but remain out, alongside Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) and Andros Townsend (knee).

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has a hamstring injury and new signing Arthur Melo is still waiting for international clearance but Diogo Jota could return after hamstring trouble and Darwin Nunez is back. Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher are out.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Everton 0, Everton 1 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Everton L L D D D; Liverpool D D L W W

Top scorers: Anthony Gordon & Demarai Gray (Everton) 2; Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 3

Match odds: H: 13-2; D: 15-4; A: 2-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Brentford (10) v Leeds (6)

Christian Norgaard will miss the game because of an Achilles injury – the midfielder is expected to be out of action for several weeks, but will not need surgery. Former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson is fit again after foot trouble, with Kristoffer Ajer also on the way back after a hamstring problem.

Patrick Bamford has recovered from a groin strain and is hoping to start for Leeds, who are without Rodrigo (shoulder). Liam Cooper, who sustained a calf problem after recovering from an Achilles injury, could be named among the substitutes, while Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) are back in training.

Last season: Brentford 1 Leeds 2, Leeds 2 Brentford 2

Last five league matches: Brentford D W L D D; Leeds W D W L D

Top scorers: Josh Dasilva & Ivan Toney (Brentford) 2; Rodrigo (Leeds) 4

Match odds: H: 21-20; D: 13-5; A: 12-5

Referee: Robert Jones

Chelsea (9) v West Ham (14)

New defender Wesley Fofana could make his Chelsea debut and Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also fit but hamstring trouble means N’Golo Kante is absent. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses out due to his fractured jaw, while Denis Zakaria has not yet had his work permit application processed.

West Ham will assess the fitness of Gianluca Scamacca, who missed the draw with Tottenham due to a virus. Ben Johnson (hamstring) is out and fellow full back Aaron Cresswell is doubtful due to a groin problem. Craig Dawson is still out with a thigh problem and Nayef Aguerd (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Last season: Chelsea 1 West Ham 0, West Ham 3 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea W D L W L; West Ham L L L W D

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) 3; Pablo Fornals & Tomas Soucek (West Ham) 1

Match odds: H: 8-15; D: 10-3; A: 24-5

Referee: Andrew Madley

Newcastle (11) v Crystal Palace (13)

Magpies boss Eddie Howe hopes to have key men Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin back from hamstring injuries. Goalkeeper Nick Pope and record signing Alexander Isak are expected to be available but Emil Krafth (knee), Jonjo Shelvey and striker Callum Wilson (both hamstring) are still out.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Will Hughes is back in training and could return to the squad after missing the draw with Brentford as a result of a knock. James McArthur, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson remain on the sidelines.

Last season: Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Last five league matches: Newcastle W D D D L; Crystal Palace L D W L D

Top scorers: Alexander Isak & Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 2; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4

Match odds: H: 1-1; D: 12-5; A: 27-10

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Nottingham Forest (15) v Bournemouth (16)

Forest could hand debuts to deadline day signings Willy Boly and Loic Bade. Fellow defender Renan Lodi made his debut in the 6-0 defeat at Manchester City but midfielder Orel Mangala (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) and Omar Richards (leg fracture) all continue their rehabilitation.

Bournemouth could include on-loan defender Jack Stephens but midfielder Ben Pearson (knee) remains sidelined. Joe Rothwell is stepping up his recovery from a pre-season quad injury, but the trip will come too soon. David Brooks (fitness) and Junior Stanislas (groin) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Nottm Forest L W D L L; Bournemouth W L L L D

Top scorers: Sam Surridge (Nottm Forest) 2; Brooklyn Genesini, Jefferson Lerma, Emiliano Marcondes & Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) 1

Match odds: H: 21-20; D: 12-5; A: 13-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

Tottenham (3) v Fulham (7) – Live Premier Sports 1

Spurs defender Cristian Romero, who has missed the last three matches with an adductor issue, is fit again. Rodrigo Bentancur missed the draw at West Ham due to concussion protocols but will return, although fellow midfielders Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura remain sidelined with minor muscle injuries.

Fulham can add deadline-day captures Carlos Vinicius, Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa and Willian to their squad. Defender Shane Duffy returns after sitting out against parent club Brighton but Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson (both knee) are still ruled out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Tottenham W D W W D; Fulham D D W L W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 4; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 5

Match odds: H: 4-9; D: 7-2; A: 6-1

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Wolves (18) v Southampton (8)

Wolves, who have no new injury concerns after Wednesday’s goalless draw at Bournemouth, will include new signing Sasa Kalajdzic in their squad. The 6ft 7ins Austria international joined from Stuttgart on Wednesday for around £15 million and gives boss Bruno Lage the extra striking option he wanted.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (hamstring) will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks. Defender Duje Caleta-Car could be the only one of the deadline-day recruits unavailable for selection with uncertainty over whether the paperwork was completed in time, as Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie join the squad.

Last season: Wolves 3 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: Wolves L D L D D; Southampton L D W L W

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence & Adama Traore (Wolves) 1; Che Adams (Southampton) 4

Match odds: H: 6-5; D: 12-5; A: 9-4

Referee: John Brooks

Aston Villa (19) v Man City (2), 5.30 – Live Sky Sports

Former Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker is a doubt with a throat problem but fellow new arrival Jan Bednarek is in contention for Villa after joining from Southampton. Defender Diego Carlos is out with a long-term Achilles injury which is likely to sideline him for the majority of the season.

City’s Jack Grealish is fit to face his former club. The playmaker has not featured since the win over Bournemouth three weeks ago, nor has defender Nathan Ake, but both trained on Thursday. Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte are out, while defender Manuel Akanji has arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

Last season: Man City 3 Aston Villa 2, Aston Villa 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L W L L L; Man City W W D W W

Top scorers: Danny Ings & Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) 2; Erling Haaland (Man City) 9

Match odds: H: 7-1; D: 4-1; A: 4-11

Referee: Simon Hooper

Sunday

Brighton (4) v Leicester (20), 2pm – Live Sky Sports

Brighton remain without Adam Lallana but Billy Gilmour could make his debut. Lallana has a calf injury and is unlikely to return before the international break but Gilmour is available after his move from Chelsea. Joel Veltman is fit but the game looks too soon for Jeremy Sarmiento despite his return to training.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes, who joined from Reims to replace Wesley Fofana – Faes still needed clearance after signing on deadline day but may be available. Defenders Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Daniel Amartey are out.

Last season: Leicester 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 2 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Brighton W D W W L; Leicester W D L L L

Top scorers: Pascal Gross (Brighton) 3; James Maddison (Leicester) 2

Match odds: H: 10-11; D: 5-2; A: 3-1

Referee: Tony Harrington

Manchester United (12) v Arsenal (1), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports

United’s Anthony Martial misses out again with an Achilles issue but Antony could make his debut. Midfielder Casemiro is hoping to start and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be in the squad after joining on loan from Newcastle but full backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are doubts and Facundo Pellistri, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are injured.

Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The pair will be assessed on Saturday but the Arsenal manager was hopeful they will be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad. Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is unlikely to play with a knee problem that has already kept him sidelined for the Gunners’ last two matches.

Last season: Arsenal 3 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 3 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd L L L W W; Arsenal W W W W W

Top scorers: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford & Jadon Sancho (Man Utd) 1; Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli & Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 3

Match odds: H: 8-5; D: 5-2; A: 8-5

Referee: Paul Tierney