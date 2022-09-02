Liam Burt’s goal earns derby bragging rights for Bohemians as they snap losing streak

Bohemians’ Liam Burt celebrates scoring the winning goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bohemians 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

The Old Triangle reverberated around a crumbling Dalymount as four minutes of injury-time ticked away. Jingle-jangle went Bohemian nerves until the final whistle secured a victory from nowhere, all down to Liam Burt’s gorgeous goal.

It snaps a four-game winless streak for Bohs in a miserable August as Shamrock Rovers’ waltz to another league title was interrupted by their first domestic loss since Dundalk caught them on June 17th.

Forget the wildly contrasting state of each club, Rovers and Bohs still need each other and for 90 minutes the big picture did not matter a jot.

The Tallaght men remain on course for their best season in 123 years, with Djurgardens of Sweden the first of six Europa Conference League matches next Thursday, while Bohs are clinging to an FAI Cup run to salvage a miserable campaign, primarily caused by the mass exodus of talent.

Mutual respect appeared to be eroded by Bohs restricting the guests to 358 tickets, 10 per cent of capacity, due to past indiscretions inside the stadium by a “significant minority of Shamrock Rovers supporters”.

Times are changing in “The Home of Irish Football” as the old banner is slowly erased by the demolition of the Connaught Street stand. The rubble also spoilt any chance of this being a televised event as the camera gantry is no more.

The 358 were heard and seen, via green flares, but the idea that this Dublin derby is drenched in hate was dismissed by Rovers captain Ronan Finn bringing a wreath of flowers to halfway before kick-off for Derek ‘Mono’ Monaghan’s son Adam. The much-loved club volunteer, bar manager, PA announcer and steward died in a tragic accident last month.

It was also the first night of a new era as Keith Long left Bohs after eight years following last Monday’s 3-1 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic. Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford and Stephen Rice, an analyst in Stephen Kenny’s senior management team, are being reported as possible replacements.

For now, interim co-managers Trevor Croly and Derek Pender have steadied the ship.

Rovers, fully stocked with Jack Byrne starting a league match for the first time since May 23rd, did not look like a side coasting to a third successive league title in a tight first half as Bohs carved out the better chances.

Rovers have Daniel Cleary to thank for intercepting Burt’s low ball across the goalmouth on 17 minutes. Ethon Varian cut a frustrated figure as the Cork-born striker waits to open his Bohs account since arriving on loan from Stoke City to replace Promise Omochere, who followed Georgie Kelly over to England.

Any doubt about a lack of viciousness in the tackle was allayed by two yellow cards in the 55th minute. First, Kris Twardek left a mark on Finn before Cleary upended Burt. As the Scotsman received treatment, referee Rob Hennessy appealed for calm.

The official even got between Tyreke Wilson and Dylan Watts as the stalemate threatened to boil over. Yellows all round, Watts was dismissed moments later for cutting down Burt en route to goal.

Burt would not be denied. Coming again, he cut inside Byrne, steadying himself to put Bohs ahead with 17 minutes remaining as 3,230 souls exploded with delight.

The derby cares not for form. Bohemians’ need to stop the rot proved greater on the night. There are numerous examples but Ciarán Kelly’s clearing header as Rovers’ reserves came hunting an equaliser earns the last salute.

BOHEMIANS: McCracken; Doherty (Murphy, h-t), Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Twardek, Levingston (McManus, 86 mins), Coote (McDaid 60); Burt (O’Sullivan, 86 mins), Clarke, Varian

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Finn (Farrugia, 74 mins), Watts (Towell, 74 mins), O’Neill, Byrne (Emakhu, 74 mins), Lyons; Greene, Gaffney (Towell, 74 mins).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.