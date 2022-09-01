Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson set for move to Cardiff City

Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson looks set to sign for Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson looks set to sign for Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion for a fee believed to be around £1.5m (€1.75m).

The striker is due in Cardiff later today for a medical to complete the deal.

A number of Championship clubs were believed to have been in the race for Robinson, but the 27-year-old has opted for Cardiff.

Cardiff are currently the lowest scorers in the division, with only four goals across seven games that have only yielded eight points.

Robinson has yet to score for WBA this season but last season he landed 14 goals for club and country, including scoring against Cardiff City.

Cardiff were beaten 2-1 at home by Luton Town on Tuesday and will hope to have Robinson registered and available in time for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.