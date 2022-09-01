‘We will be ready’ - Pressure fails to faze Ireland ahead of crucial Finland qualifier

Brass tacks. Victory guarantees safe passage to convoluted World Cup play-offs in October. Defeat at a fully stocked Tallaght stadium, or a draw, heaps pressure on the Republic of Ireland to secure a result against Slovakia in Bratislava next Tuesday.

“We will be ready,” Vera Pauw assured the gallery.

“It is going to be incredible,” ventured Irish captain and Kilnamanagh native Katie McCabe. “We always wanted a sell-out.”

If Eurovision has taught us anything, Ireland must not depend on the already qualified Sweden to spike Finland in the final game of a campaign that is poised to capture the nation’s imagination.

Pauw kept it simple on the eve of this monumental World Cup qualifier, batting away questions about pressure with direct politeness as the Dutch coach focused on the stability of an Ireland squad that has evolved in her own likeness these past 12 months.

“What differentiates this team from other teams is they don’t fear pressure,” said Pauw. “You don’t feel anything in camp that anyone is anxious, also on the pitch. This team enjoys pressure, the higher the pressure the better they are.”

“We’re relaxed,” McCabe added. “We know what’s at stake for us.”

Finland are also playing for keeps. Not the same Finns that Ireland beat in Helsinki, with goals from Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan, 10 months ago. A debate perpetuates about the true state of the opposition after a humiliating Euros in England left them rooted to the bottom of Group B with an aggregate loss of 8-1 to Germany, Spain and Denmark.

The Boreal Owls parted company with manager Anna Signeul, promoting Marko Saloranta on an interim basis last month, so Ireland must handle a wounded animal with care.

“We need to be alert,” Pauw agreed. “They are going to be doing different things but they also only had two sessions. We will see what they come up with. They have brought in a few new players but we have done our homework and we will see. We have the players that won’t be fazed by anyone.”

Finland seemed stunned by defeat at home last year as Ireland gate-crashed a celebration of 50 years of women’s football.

Natalia Kuikka says Finland's loss to Ireland earlier in the campaign will spur them on. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I don’t think we were prepared for that game,” said Natalia Kuikka of the Portland Thorns. “Ireland beat us but that just gives us fuel for the next game. Our main goal is to win.”

There is an energy around this Irish side that only comes off a rising tide as the veterans - McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn - feed off established performers like Connolly and Heather Payne. And vice versa.

Enough of failing better, the desire to reach a major tournament is palpable.

“We have always been fighting to get to this position, the players longer than me, for almost three years, but this is what you want,” said Pauw. “We have earned it ourselves, everyone wants us to succeed, so what else do you want?

“The game itself is two times 45 minutes, with two goals on the pitch, 22 players and a very good referee [Stéphanie Frappart from France], an extremely good referee, we are very happy with that and thanks to Uefa for doing that for such a crucial game.

“It is up to us. We approach it exactly the same way as any other game.”

A potential chink in the armour has appeared in defence with Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey ruled out by a groin injury. Considering Savannah McCarthy is recovering from a snapped ACL, Quinn will be flanked by new yet familiar centre halves. Veteran Diane Caldwell should start but, for a change, uncertainty surrounds the selection process ahead of the biggest game since Ireland lost 1-0 to Ukraine in October 2020, a result that knocked them out of contention for last summer’s Euros.

“The team is incomparable with two years ago,” said Pauw. “They became full professionals in every sense, with a lot of experience in their clubs and leagues. And also, with the games we’ve played since then, we’ve experienced so much pressure that it is incomparable. The key thing is that now our team are not in competition, the Finns are, so we will find out tomorrow who is tired or fresh, and who has more game rhythm.

“That’s why we are preparing this like a final. No excuse can be made because we cannot play it again. We’ll be ready with a team that knows its tasks and know what we will be facing.”

Low-key, flush in belief, fully conscious of what dreams may come.

Ireland (possible): Brosnan; Connolly, Louise Quinn, Caldwell; Ziu, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, McCabe, Mustaki; Lucy Quinn, Payne.

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France).