Blow for Ireland as Niamh Fahey is ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Finland

Liverpool defender Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Finland through injury.

“There was one playing coming in injured, Niamh Fahey, and she will not make tomorrow,” head coach Vera Pauw revealed on Wednesday. “We did a scan, and on the basis of the scan, we are sitting down tonight with the medical team to see if she can make Slovakia. It’s not a severe injury, but not ready.”

With 104 caps to her name, Pauw acknowledged that the loss of Fahey was a significant one as Ireland look for a victory that will guarantee them a play-off spot in their bid for World Cup qualification.

“Yes, but we have a broad squad and I think that we have found a very good solution for that. I’m not going to tell you. This is not a game to find experiments, but you need to find a solution so you will see tomorrow how we’re going to do that.”

“The scan showed that it was not a severe injury, but we need to discuss if she is ready for Slovakia.”