Allan Saint-Maximin’s late volley snatches a draw for Newcastle at Wolves

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Do not be fooled into believing these teams’ fourth 1-1 draw at Molineux in five seasons indicates any lack of entertainment after Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliant late volley extended Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season.

The French forward smashed home a memorable equaliser in the 89th minute, after Hwang Hee-chan’s miscued attempted clearance fell his way on the edge of the penalty area, to leave Wolves ruing their failure to convert more than one of their few but clearcut chances after Rúben Neves had given them the lead late in the first half with a superb goal of his own.

Wolves are left still seeking their first three points of the season but they were relieved to claim one after a hectic nine minutes of added time. Saint-Maximin, after his first goal in nearly eight months, ran clear only for José Sá to save brilliantly and then Neves, tussling with substitute Elliot Anderson, nudged the ball against his own crossbar. Then Fabian Schär shot his free-kick just wide with the last kick of the match.

Soaring optimism at Newcastle’s fine start to the season was tempered an hour before kick-off by the unavailability of their most recent record signings: the £35m January acquisition Bruno Guimarães through injury and Alexander Isak, still awaiting international clearance after his £60m move from Real Sociedad on Friday.

The home side, by contrast, could name their strongest side in recalling Raúl Jiménez and Nélson Semedo for their first league starts of a season desperately needing the pick-me-up of a victory. It would be premature to suggest Bruno Lage is under pressure but, without a win in 10 Premier League games stretching back to April, Wolves were conscious they need their new signings to meld quickly and productively.

With Callum Wilson also injured, Eddie Howe reintroduced Chris Wood and the striker who had six goals from his previous eight Premier League games against Wolves was offered the first clear sight of goal when sent in down the left channel by Joelinton. Sá saved well, however.

In a remarkably open start to the game, Neves’ swirling 60-yard diagonal pass invited Gonçalo Guedes to cross low and early from the right for Pedro Neto to nip in and dink a near-post shot on to the roof of the net.

Wolves’ goalscoring problems had not previously just been about their absence of a fully-firing centre-forward but about the quality of chances. They started the weekend in the top six for shots at goal but in the lower regions for expected goals.

When Jiménez shrugged off Kieran Trippier through sheer strength on the left and crossed superbly on to the head of Matheus Nunes, Wolves’ £38 million record signing should have done better than head wide. So these were certainly good chances.

Newcastle were dominating possession however and should have been ahead from the best of the early chances. A shot from Sean Longstaff, his shirt lightly but definitely pulled by Nunes, deflected for Joe Willock who shovelled his effort wide from eight yards out.

When the breakthrough came, it was from Wolves’ best current player. Neto switched the play from the right wing to the left and when Guedes laid the ball back, Neves took one touch to steady himself before firing home, right-footed and from 25 yards, through the legs of Willock into the low bottom corner.

Neves was everywhere. The new captain this season, with Conor Coady moving on, the Portugal playmaker anchored the midfield alone, with João Moutinho and Nunes ahead of him, passed short, passed long, threw himself to block shocks, headed crosses, tracked assiduously and timed tackles to perfection. For all the £85m of new talent, retaining the services of Neves this summer could prove the best business of the lot.

The second half was much less open, with Wolves controlling the game better and Newcastle looking less dangerous, until a dramatic final 10 minutes.

First Wolves thought they had sealed their first Premier League win of the season but VAR, understandably, curtailed their celebrations. Neto was understandably adjudged to have pushed Ryan Fraser over before he raced clear and crossed for Jiménez to convert.

Then in the 89th minute came a reminder of why Saint-Maximin can never be left unattended with his superb equaliser, his first goal since January. — Guardian