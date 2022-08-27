Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League fixtures confirmed

Shamrock Rovers' first Europa Conference League group game will be at Tallaght Stadium on September 8th. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League fixtures have been confirmed and they will be at home for their first match, a must-win clash against Djurgårdens IF.

The Airtricity League champions host the Swedish side, fourth seeds in the group, in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday September 8th. They then face the top ranked team in the group, when they are away to KAA Gent in Belgium on Thursday September 15th.

[ Shamrock Rovers drawn with Gent and Molde in Europa Conference League group ]

Next up they face Norwegian side Molde FK in back to back fixtures, away first on Thursday October 6th, and then back in Tallaght seven days later.

Gent then come to Dublin on Thursday October 27th before the final game of the group, a week later in Stockholm against Djurgårdens IF.

All of the home games kick off at their requested time of 8pm and the top two in the group will progress to the last 16.