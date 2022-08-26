FAI Cup round-up: Cork crash out against dominant Derry City at Brandywell

Will Patching celebrates scoring for Derry City against Cork City in their FAI Cup second round clash on Friday night. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Derry City 2 Cork City 0

Cork City may have lost their impressive record on the road when defeated by Derry City at the Brandywell, but the priority of promotion to the Premier Division, was always the focus for the Leesiders.

Having opted to start the proceedings with no fewer than six changes from the side which defeated Cobh last weekend, Cork’s priority was clear-cut.

That said, the youthful enthusiasm of Colin Healy’s team almost reaped dividends in their opening attack when on loan striker, Ruairi Keating forced Derry goalkeeper, Brian Maher, into a vital save in the fourth minute.

However, their efforts to contain the hosts fell short as Derry went on to dominate the ball and, to be fair, Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges made hard work of this victory which sees them into the hat for the quarter-finals.

Having struggled to breach the home defence, Cork’s hopes were not helped by the controversial dismissal of Keating early in the second half when referee Gavin Colfer decided to produce a red card following an altercation with Derry defender, Mark Connolly.

The Premier Division side grabbed the initiative after just 10 minutes when awarded a penalty. Patrick McEleney lofted a high ball into the danger area and as Ryan Graydon rose to meet the ball he appeared to be clearly impeded by Cork keeper, James Corcoran.

The referee had no hesitation when pointing to the spot as both players lay on the ground seeking treatment. Corcoran was shown a yellow card for the challenge. Will Patching took possession of the ball and he lashed it home from the spot.

Patching went close to doubling his tally in the 22nd minute, but Corcoran did well when diving low to his left.

Michael Duffy smashed the ball off the Cork upright in the 25th minute as Derry continued to boss the ball, yet they huffed and puffed in the front line, regularly over-elaborating when taking too many touches when well placed in front of goal.

Cork then lost the services of their busy striker in the 50th minute after Keating appeared to get into a tangle with Derry centre back, Mark Connolly. The Cork player may have grabbed Connolly’s shirt while he was on the ground, although a red card from the referee appeared to be harsh in the circumstances.

Derry got back on the attack and McEleney should have made the game safe but his close range header was saved by the well placed Corcoran. Duffy curled a free-kick agonisingly over the crossbar in the 68th minute as Derry continued to press without success.

And the home side finally got their second goal in the 72nd minute. Central midfielder, Sadou Diallo, drilled a low shot into the corner of the net as Cork failed to clear their lines.

Diallo went close to making it 3-0 during the latter stages, but by that stage a place in the quarter-final had been secured.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummigan (Boyce, 75), Connolly, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, McEleney (Thomson, 75); Duffy, Patching (Glass, 61), Graydon (Kavanagh, 70); Akintunde (McGonigle, 70).

CORK CITY: Corcoran; Walker (O’Mah) ony, 75, Honohan, Coleman, O’Connor; Bargary (Kargbo, 60), Coffey, Bolger, Srbely (Crowley, 60), McGlade (Doona, 60); Keating.

Referee: G Colfer.

Galway United 2 UCD 3

Thomas Lonergan’s 87th minute goal ensured UCD won a thrilling FAI Cup clash at Eamonn Deacy Park.

A lively opening period unfolded on the banks of the Corrib as UCD hit the front in the 17th minute. Despite a smart start from the home team, UCD pounced to score in the 17th minute as Lonergan connected with Dylan Duffy’s inviting free-kick.

That was a blow for Galway United, but John Caulfield’s charges summoned a response before the interval. Mikie Rowe manufactured sufficient space to rifle a splendid leveller on the stroke of half-time.

Six minutes after the restart UCD edged ahead again courtesy of a sweet free-kick from Duffy. There was no shortage of drama as Galway replied to equalise for the second time in the 65th minute.

Max Hemmings scored following an assist from the hard working Stephen Walsh as the Tribesmen remained defiant. With three minutes left Lonergan netted following a freak collision involving United goalkeeper Matt Connor and defender Conor O’Keeffe.

GALWAY UNITED: Connor; O’Keeffe (Lyons, 90), Portilla (Lomboto, 90), Finnerty; Hemmings, McCormack, Hurley (Hery, 90), McCarthy; Rowe (Manning, 70); Waweru (Manley, 79), Walsh.

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Ryan, 67), Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Keane, Caffrey, Brennan (Norris, 82); Duffy, Lonergan, Higgins (Dignam, 82).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.

Lucan United 0 Bohemians 2

A first goal on his first start from Johnny Afolabi helped Bohemians safely through to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup as they eased past Leinster Senior League side Lucan United far more comfortably than the scoreline suggests at Dalymount Park.

But the evening ended in frustration for the former Ireland underage striker as he limped off early in the second half.

The sides swapped chances in a lively opening, Bohemians’ James Clarke shooting straight into the arms of Imrich Toth in the Lucan goal before the LSL side had a glorious chance to take a shock lead on four minutes. Played in by Michael McLoughlin, Joshu Ukek was unfortunate to see his drive come back off a post.

The bulk of the traffic was at the other end, though, as Bohemians dominated possession, Toth making a fine save with his feet to thwart Afolabi before they scored twice inside as many minutes.

Afolabi released Liam Burt straight down the middle for the Scot to show admirable composure and roll the ball past Toth.

Two minutes later Tyreke Wilson’s cross from the left found Afolabi at the back post to head home his first goal for the club since signing earlier this month.

Afolabi brought a save from Toth early in the second and then injured himself when blazing over the bar on 57 minutes, signalling the end to his night.

His replacement, Ethon Varian was on the pitch just two minutes when Toth deprived him of a third Bohs goal, tipping the striker’s header over the top from a Jamie Mullins corner.

The busy Toth then excelled on the double, first parrying an effort from Varian before diving to his right to tip away a header from skipper Ciaran Kelly.

Lucan finished with 10 men when substitute Anthony McKay was shown a straight red card on 75 minutes for a dreadful challenge on Mullins.

LUCAN UNITED: Toth; Connolly, McEvoy, Matthews, Kavanagh; McLoughlin (Bracken, 72), Rafferty (Greene, 56); Seery (Kinsella, 72), Ukek (McKay, 56), Chindea; Mooney (Ellis, 56).

BOHEMIANS: McCracken; Feely, Kerr, Kelly; Clarke (Byrne, 80), O’Sullivan (McManus, 59); Twardek, Coote (Mullins, h-t), Burt (McDaid, 66), Wilson; Afolabi (Varian, 59).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Bonagee United 0 Shelbourne 4

Goals either side of half time from Josh Giurgi and Daniel Carr paved the way for Shelbourne to comfortably overcome Donegal side Bonagee United to advance to the last eight at Dry Arch Park, Letterkenny.

Jack Moylan, and Carr, with his second, added further scores as the gulf in class was clearly evident as the game wore on. Not unexpectedly, Shelbourne dominated the game against the Ulster Senior League side.

The visitors, who started with only four of the side that drew 1-1 in their league outing against Bohemians, really should have led by more than one goal at the interval.

Bonagee goalkeeper Oisin Cannon made an excellent near-post save to deny substitute Jack Moylan on 23 minutes while Kameron Ledwidge, Gavin Molloy, Stephan Negru, John Ross Wilson, Matty Smith and Moylan all had chances before Shelbourne finally took the lead three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Irish underage international Giurgi drilled the ball home into the corner of the net as he latched on to a Moylan cross, with the home side calling for a free after a challenge on Stephen Black during the build-up.

Carr doubled the tally on 53 minutes as he rose to head in a Ledwidge cross. And Shels put the game beyond doubt on the hour when Moylan lobbed Cannon to make it 3-0 before Carr capitalised on some poor defending to add the fourth on 70 minutes.

Substitute Deano Larkin and Micheal Doherty had opportunities for Bonagee late on but both fired wide. The only negative for Damien Duff’s side was the withdrawal of captain Shane Farrell through injury in the first half.

BONAGEE: Cannon; Lynagh, M. Harkin, Parke, S. Black (Ellison, h-t), C. Black; Funston (Carr, 82), O’Donnell (Larkin, 67), G. Harkin; McNamee (Hume, 82); Doherty (Barrett, 87).

SHELBOURNE: Van Der Sluis; Wilson (Kane, 61 mins), Negru, Molloy, Ledwidge; Farrell (Moylan, 18), Dervan (Hodkins, 61), Lunney (Temple, 74), Giurgi; Smith, Carr (Hakiki, 74).

Referee: O Moran (Dublin).

Wexford 2 Dundalk 3 AET

Dundalk survived a major scare at Ferrycarrig Park as Robbie Benson’s penalty in extra-time secured their place in the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had taken the lead against the run of play on 38 minutes when David McMillan finished from a tight angle after Alex Moody had spilt Steven Bradley’s shot.

Wexford, who were denied by a series of fine saves by Nathan Shepperd, deservedly levelled on 55 minutes though when Luka Lovic intercepted a loose pass from Andy Boyle before bursting through to slot under the Welsh Under-21 goalkeeper.

Ger Shortt — scorer of their winner against Sligo Rovers in the previous round — then put Ian Ryan’s side ahead on 66 minutes when he beat Boyle on the left before firing to the bottom right hand corner. The First Division side had chances to extend their advantage at that stage but were pegged back on 73 minutes when substitute Ryan O’Kane broke up the left before firing across Moody for his first senior goal for his hometown club.

Dundalk would ensure their place in the last eight, however, when Benson — scorer of the decisive penalty for St Patrick’s Athletic in last year’s final win over Bohemians — slotted home on 110 minutes after John Martin had been fouled.

WEXFORD: Moody; Cleary (Dobbs 74), Manley, Tallon, O’Sullivan; Crowley (Byrne 102), Farrell, Lovic, Groome (Corcoran 109), Wells (Davis 74); Shortt (Considine 87).

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Macari, Bone, Boyle, McCourt (Mountney 92); Sloggett, Ward (Benson 61); Bradley, Adams (O’Kane 61), Hauge (Lewis 61); McMillan (Martin 83).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).