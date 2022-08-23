EFL Cup round-up: Adam Idah scores on return from injury as Norwich lose on penalties to Bournemouth

Norwich City's Adam Idah scores their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match. Photograph: PA Wire

Bournemouth edged past Norwich to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup as former Cherries loanee Todd Cantwell missed the decisive penalty in a tense shoot-out.

Adam Idah thought he had marked a return from a six-month injury lay-off with a late winner off the bench, only for Brooklyn Genesini to pull Bournemouth level in stoppage time and secure a 2-2 draw to take the tie to penalties.

Struggling Crawley Town set aside their miserable League Two form to claim a third Premier League scalp in four seasons by dumping out a Fulham team featuring Shane Duffy out of the Carabao Cup with a stunning 2-0 success.

Kevin Betsy’s side sit second bottom of the English Football League following a single point from five games but deservedly progressed to round three thanks to goals from captain Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi.

Aston Villa came from behind to spare manager Steven Gerrard an uncomfortable night with a convincing 4-1 Carabao Cup win at Bolton.

Raul Jimenez plundered his first goal of the season as a Wolves team featuring Nathan Collins survived Preston’s swashbuckling Carabao Cup fightback to win 2-1.

Watford crashed to their first defeat of the season as League One MK Dons booked their place in the Carabao Cup third round after a deserved 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Leicester debutant Daniel Iversen made three shootout saves as the Foxes edged into the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-1 win on penalties at League Two Stockport.

Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic both broke hefty scoring droughts as Crystal Palace eased past Oxford 2-0 and into the Carabao Cup third round.

An Everton side featuring Séamus Coleman scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.

Nottingham Forest safely negotiated their Carabao Cup tie against League Two opponents Grimsby with a routine 3-0 victory at Blundell Park.

Che Adams’ brace and a late debut strike by teenager Dominic Ballard helped Southampton win their first-ever meeting with Cambridge 3-0 to book a place in the Carabao Cup third round.

Brentford battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Sky Bet League Two Colchester United to progress to the Carabao Cup third round.

Arthur Gnahoua’s second goal of the season fired League One strugglers Morecambe into the third round of the Carabao Cup at Rotherham with a 1-0 victory in a game where Ireland’s Georgie Kelly started up front.

Ireland’s Ronan Curtis scored twice for Portsmouth to no avail as substitute James Waite helped Newport County complete comeback 16 minutes from time as the League Two side triumphed 3-2 at Rodney Parade.

Blackburn’s young side came from behind to avoid a Carabao Cup second-round upset with a 2-1 win at League Two side Bradford.

Superb long-range strikes in the first half from Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bahsiru and Dennis Adeniran saw Sheffield Wednesday beat Rochdale 3-0 to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Summer signing Samuel Bastien opened his Burnley account in style as he fired the Championship club into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at League One Shrewsbury.

Charlton reached the Carabao Cup third round for only the second time in 14 seasons with a 1-0 win at League Two outfit Walsall.

A superb Louie Sibley strike gave Jason Knight’s Derby County a 1-0 win over West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Pride Park.

Jamie Reid scored a stoppage-time winner to send Stevenage through to the Carabao Cup third round as they beat League One Peterborough 1-0 at the Lamex.

Jake Turner was the hero as Gillingham beat Exeter 6-5 on penalties to advance to the Carabao Cup third round.