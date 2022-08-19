League of Ireland preview: Tasty tie in prospect as UCD take on St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick's Athletic winger Mark Doyle is unable to line out against UCD due to suspension. File photograph: Inpho

Their end goals may be poles apart, but the focus is very much the same as UCD host St Patrick’s Athletic tonight.

Both are looking to build on rousing wins last weekend, secured despite each having had a player sent off.

UCD’s 2-1 come-from-behind home victory against Finn Harps meant they leapfrogged the Donegal side off the foot of the table.

Sunday’s narrow 1-0 victory over fellow Europe chasing Sligo Rovers cemented St Patrick’s fourth place in the table.

“They’re obviously in a scrap for survival and we are in a scrap to try and finish as high up the table as possible, so we’re expecting it to be a very close game,” said St Patrick’s head coach Tim Clancy.

“We want to build on the very good result we had against Sligo last week. “Going down to 10 men, especially a few days after the European game, we really need to try and back that performance up with a win. That’s the most important thing.”

Mark Doyle, the man sent off, is suspended while respective ankle and hamstring injuries rule out goalkeeper David Odumosu and teenage midfielder Adam Murphy.

UCD’s relegation six-pointer victory over Finn Harps last Friday came at a cost as captain Jack Kearney suffered an ankle injury early in the second half while influential midfielder Dara Keane was sent off and is suspended tonight.

Ahead of their trip to Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers’ striker Aidan Keena has been named Soccer Writers’ Ireland/SSE Airtricity player of the month for July.

The 23-year-old, the Premier Division’s leading scorer with 11 goals, hit crucial strikes away to Bala Town and Motherwell in Sligo’s run to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Drogheda United v Derry City

Shelbourne v Bohemians

UCD v St Patrick’s Athletic

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (8pm)

First Division

Athlone Town v Treaty United

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

Galway United v Bray Wanderers