Erik ten Hag made Manchester United players train on their day off after Brentford defeat

Erik ten Hag cancelled the day off for Manchester United players on Sunday, hauling the squad into Carrington to continue work on implementing his ideas before the next game, which is against Liverpool.

The Dutchman acted after United’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday following on from the opening-day loss against Brighton. All Brentford’s goals came in the first half and the result left United bottom of the table after two games.

Ten Hag looked shellshocked during the first 45 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium and, although the performance improved in the second half, he wanted to waste no time in getting back to work.

[ Ken Early: Erik ten Hag will have to choose between his system and his goalkeeper ]

Particularly galling for Ten Hag was the feeling that the Brentford players wanted to win more than their United counterparts. He also felt his tactics were not implemented during the game.

“Brentford were more hungry. We conceded goals from individual mistakes,” Ten Hag said after the game. “You can’t have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin.

“They are good players and have to take responsibility on the pitch as a team and as individuals, and that’s what we didn’t do. I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility for their performance, and that’s what they didn’t do.”

[ Possession but little threat – data behind Manchester United’s Brentford drubbing ]

United fans are expected to continue their protests against the Glazers before the game against Liverpool, which is a week on Monday.

The club still hope to make signings in this transfer window, including Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. United representatives are expected to renew talks with the French midfielder’s mother, Veronique, this week to iron out the last details of a deal which is expected to be in the region of £15m. — Guardian