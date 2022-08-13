Premier League round-up: Gabriel Jesus opens Arsenal account with double in win over Leicester

Arsenal 4 Leicester 2

Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

In sizzling sunshine in north London, Brazilian forward Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

On his home debut following his move from Manchester City he chipped Arsenal in front in the 23rd minute and made it 2-0 with a poacher's close-range header in the 35th.

Leicester got a lifeline when William Saliba, also making his home debut, headed into his own net eight minutes after the break but almost immediately a mistake by Leicester keeper Danny Ward allowed Granit Xhaka to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead.

James Maddison again gave Leicester hope when his shot went through the legs of Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale but the hosts responded quickly with Gabriel Martinelli finding the bottom corner from an assist by Jesus.

It was a vibrant performance by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side who have six points from their opening two games.

[ Live Premier League table, latest scores, results and fixtures ]

Southampton 2 Leeds 2

Southampton duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United’s Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Leeds looked set for the three points before Walker-Peters and Aribo turned the game on its head with two fine strikes to ease the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuettl following Saints’ heavy loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

Leeds dominated the ball in the early exchanges but it was Southampton who looked the more threatening, with Stuart Armstrong and debutant Armel Bella-Kotchap coming close.

The visitors were dealt a blow in the 28th minute when striker Patrick Bamford, who missed a chunk of last season due to injury, made way for Daniel James and the Welshman almost had a dream introduction as he forced Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu into a fine save.

Leeds made Southampton pay for a sloppy start to the second half when Rodrigo turned in Jack Harrison’s cross from the left in the 46th minute with a clever finish before adding another on the hour with a header from close range.

Aribo pulled one back in the 72nd minute when he finished off a slick team move before Walker-Peters completed the comeback with a low powerful shot past Illan Meslier.

[ Manchester City make it two wins from two and put four past Bournemouth’s Mark Travers ]

Wolves 0 Fulham 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will have to wait for their first Premier League win of the season after playing out a goalless draw as Aleksander Mitrovic’s second-half penalty for Fulham was saved by Jose Sa.

The visitors were awarded a spot-kick with 20 minutes remaining after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby Decordova-Reid but Wolves goalkeeper Sa saved Mitrovic’s effort to earn the hosts a point at Molineux.

Wolves made a lively start and caught Fulham on the break twice in the early stages. The visitors had goalkeeper Marek Rodak to thank for denying Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan from tight angles.

Decordova-Reid had Fulham’s first chance after 20 minutes but his header from Andreas Pereira’s corner was cleared off the line by Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

A poor mix-up between Rodak and defender Tosin Adarabioyo gifted Neto a golden chance but the winger could not convert. The ball fell to Daniel Podence, who struck it across goal in another huge let-off for Fulham.

New Wolves signing Goncalo Guedes replaced Hwang just before the hour while Adama Traore came on for Neto after 78 minutes as manager Bruno Lage’s side looked to push for a winner but Hwang’s early attempt remained their only shot on target in the match.

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Brighton & Hove Albion were thwarted by two goal line clearances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at a sun-drenched Amex Stadium.

With temperatures soaring to more than 30 degrees Celsius on England’s south coast, the game got off to a flying start as Brighton pinned back the visitors for the first 10 minutes before Newcastle started to hit back with lightning-quick counter attacks.

Solli March looked to have given Brighton the lead in the 33rd minute but fullback Kieran Trippier was on hand to clear the ball off the line, with replays showing that most of the ball was over the line.

Newcastle threatened on the break throughout but it was Brighton who went closest to breaking the deadlock, forcing a number of great reflex saves from Nick Pope and a goal line clearance from Fabian Schaer as the game finished scoreless.