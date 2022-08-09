Jack Byrne makes timely return as Rovers look to seal progress to Europa League group stages

Europa League, third round qualifier, second leg: Shkupi 1927 (1) v Shamrock Rovers (3), National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, 8pm Irish time

So much happened before and during the first leg in Tallaght that nothing can be ruled outside the bounds of reality.

Let’s take it from the top. Shkupi president Olgun Peker posted a threatening letter on the club website, aimed at all Irish but accusing our Coalition Government of “evil” games after the team’s chartered flight was unable to land at Dublin Airport. The accusation was easily dismissed by the FAI with Shamrock Rovers also forced to return home via Shannon due to a staff crisis in the aviation industry.

Peker, formerly named Olgun Aydin, who has a deeply worrying past inside Turkish football, appears to be further impacting Rovers’ ability to provide clarity around television access, so the game may not reach Irish eyes without safe passage through the labyrinth of illegal streaming services.

When last week’s game finally kicked off, Rovers were as good as they have ever been in Europe. Lacking the creative juices supplied by the injured Jack Byrne and since departed Danny Mandroiu, the fulcrum of their play switched to holding midfielders Gary O’Neill and particularly Chris McCann.

Dylan Watts put Rovers 2-0 ahead after 29 minutes as Andy Lyons, Graham Burke and Rory Gaffney each played key roles in shell-shocking the North Macedonians.

The idea that Irish sides are a heavy touch and little else is slowly eroding, yet Stephen Bradley’s side do retain a propensity for playing neutral football when a murderous streak is required. Queven, the Brazilian with a rocket launcher right foot, appeared to make them pay with a 76th minute strike that actually revealed Rovers’ true mettle.

The near collapse was precipitated by McCann limping off but O’Neill curled a wonderful third goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time after an ice cool assist by Seán Hoare.

McCann’s loss is lessened by Jack Byrne finally returning from a string of muscle injuries and Bradley is confident the Irish international will get up to speed despite his two month lay-off.

“A player of Jack’s ability can influence any game at any level, so I have no doubt,” said Bradley. “He isn’t a player who loses fitness quickly. Even though he’s been injured, he has been able to work behind the scenes, he just hasn’t got that final bit over the line in terms of being ready to play.”

Byrne’s presence feels vital if Rovers are to remain loyal to their possession based style. Shkupi will put this theory to the ultimate test as they come out blazing for an early goal that would swing momentum.

“It has to be a bit of [caution and control]. There will be moments for both teams and we are going to have to understand that, and control that. We have enough experience to do that. Then there will be times we have to go and win the game, and we will just have to mix it up. It will take a bit of everything tomorrow night to win the game.”

A 1-0 defeat would do just fine.

“We have to win the game,” Bradley countered. “It’s that simple. Try to do what we do every week. Respect them, but focus on our game plan, of going and winning the game. That is our only focus.”

Another mini collapse in Skopje, similar to the Republic of Ireland in 1997, would not signal total disaster as Rovers would be rerouted to a Conference League playoff against the winners of Ballkani of Kosovo and Klaksvikar of the Faroe Islands. Victory puts them into a Europa League playoff against Qarabag of Azerbaijan or Hungary’s Ferencvaros, with defeat there dropping them into the Conference group stages, where the prize money tips into seven figures.