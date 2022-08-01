Chelsea close in on Manchester City target Marc Cucurella with €60m offer

Marc Cucurella is keen to develop his game and challenge for the highest honours. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Marc Cucurella after telling Brighton they are willing to pay £50 million (about €60 million) for the left back. Manchester City’s reluctance to meet Brighton’s asking price for Cucurella, who handed in a transfer request last week, has given Chelsea hope. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Spaniard and Chelsea scouted the 24-year-old extensively while he was at Getafe.

Cucurella, who joined Brighton last summer, is keen to develop his game and challenge for the highest honours. Chelsea have sounded him out and there is hope the transfer will be agreed. Brighton could ask for the 19-year-old Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill to be included in a deal.

Tuchel wants to rebuild his defence. Along with bolstering his options at centre back, Chelsea’s head coach is keen to provide Ben Chilwell with quality competition on the left. Cucurella, who can play as a left back and left wing back, is strong defensively, dynamic in possession and keen to get forward. He could also slot in as a left centre back, allowing Tuchel to fit Cucurella and Chilwell in the same side.

City want a left back but their first two bids for the Barcelona youth product were turned down.

If Chelsea sign Cucurella that could pave the way for Marcos Alonso to complete a move to Barcelona. The 31-year-old left wing back wants to return to Spain. There are also doubts over the future of César Azpilicueta, another Barça target.

Azpilicueta’s situation is likely to depend on whether Chelsea can bring in more centre-backs after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger. They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but missed out on Jules Koundé, Nathan Aké and Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea are interested in signing Wesley Fofana but Leicester are reluctant to sell the centre back. It could take a bid of about £85 million (€102 million) to land Fofana. RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol remains a target.

Chelsea, who also want the right wing back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, could also need a number two goalkeeper if they send Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Napoli. The Germany forward Timo Werner is a loan target for Newcastle, Leipzig and Juventus. Leipzig are pushing for Werner, with Chelsea asking about Gvardiol in return.

Chelsea are close to signing the 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire and would allow him to return on loan. – Guardian