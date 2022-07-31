England edge Germany in extra-time to be crowned European champions for first time

England 2 Germany 1 (aet)

Records tumbled, emotions raged and hearts burst. A gut-busting display from England and a maiden international goal from Chloe Kelly earned a 2-1 extra-time win over record eight-time European champions Germany to secure a first major trophy and England’s first since 1966.

Ella Toone’s stunning second-half chip over the unbeaten Merle Frohms, bar an own goal conceded off her own back in the semi-final, looked to have been enough, but Lina Magull’s 79th-minute strike forced extra time. With penalties looming ominously on the horizon, Kelly pounced, turning in from close range to steal the headlines after battling back from an ACL injury that ended her Olympic dream and threatened her Euros one.

It was a record crowd for a Euros final of 87,192, beating the 79,115 set in the men’s final in 1964 and also topping the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic gold medal match to set a record for a women’s international in England. That was added to the six women’s Euros attendance records that had tumbled with each round of this tournament.

Speaking about the impact of this tournament, which has captured the public’s attention in England like never before, Tube trains headed to northwest London were littered with England shirts from before midday. Wembley Way was flooded with fans hours before kick-off. Amid the carnival atmosphere were whispers of nerves and heightened emotions from those deeply invested in the development of the women’s game, including the families of some of the players who had ducked out of the ground to soak up the atmosphere.

This was the final the Euros deserved, the two best teams in the tournament pitted together and a tie steeped in history. England have waited for this moment for a long time. It was a chance to prove the gap between the European powerhouse and the heavily-invested-in home team had closed in the 13 years since their 6-2 final defeat at the hands of Germany.

Sarina Wiegman’s side needed a good start and they had one before a ball had been kicked. Alexandra Popp, tied for the golden boot with Beth Mead on five goals with the latter registering more assists, was a late withdrawal from Germany’s starting XI having picked up an injury in the warm-up. It was a bruising exit for the enigmatic Popp, who has more than 100 caps but has never played in a Euros due to injuries.

Both managers had promised a tight contest, and their predictions would prove to be correct. If the pressure of the moment threatened to get under the skins of the Lionesses, then nerves were eased almost instantly. Lauren Hemp burst free on the left and delivered for Ellen White at the back post, but her header was easy for goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

With the battle in the midfield hotting up, and the competition’s main powerhouses in the middle, Georgia Stanway and Lena Oberdorf, going head to head, it was just a matter of time before one went in the book. The challenge was an innocuous one, with Stanway clipping Oberdorf, as was the yellow card flashed at Ellen White shortly after.

England's Ella Toone scores her side's first goal of the game (Joe Giddens/PA)

Germany almost took the lead in the 25th minute, with goalkeeper Mary Earps fumbling a corner that bounced around before she fell on it, relieved. A pause for a VAR check on a possible handball was quickly over.

With the decision-making of Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul questionable, there was a hesitancy, and the game became a little niggly, making the half-time whistle very welcome.

Germany had scored six first-half goals in five games in their run to the final, so a 0-0 scoreline at half-time was not the worst position to be in. The Lionesses have taken time to find their rhythm in each of their knockout games. Wiegman’s players were forced to come from behind against Spain at the quarter-final stage to rescue progression, and a more clinical Sweden could have done some serious damage in the first 30 minutes of the semi-final, with England very much second best.

Forward Jule Brand was hooked for Tabea Wassmuth at the break with Germany desperate to rejig, kill the threat of Lucy Bronze and provide more protection for Rauch, and the team in green would once again start more brightly, with Magull lashing wide within five minutes of the restart. A booking for Oberdorf and Schuller would even up the yellow cards.

The introduction of Toone and Alessia Russo in place of Kirby and White has become a familiar sight, and it would be turned to a little earlier than perhaps planned. The switches injected fresh energy into the Lionesses, though, and within six minutes England had the lead that would trigger the wildest of celebrations. A long-range line-splitting pass from Keira Walsh fed Toone and the Manchester United forward clipped the ball over Frohms.

England pushed for a second but, as the clock ticked, they sank deeper and deeper. Magull would provide a constant threat, firing a rising shot of the bar with the follow-up from Schuller straight at Earps. But, with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, the dogged winners levelled. Neat play from substitutes Sydney Lohmann and Wassmuth would allow the latter to ping in a cross that was turned in by Magull from close range.

A free-kick apiece in added time came to nothing. England’s quarter-final victory over Spain had proved tense but it was comparatively a relaxed evening stroll. Germany were in the ascendancy after hurried instructions were delivered in the huddles.

It was as if Wiegman had played her hand too early. Yes, Russo and Toone had provided the impetus for the opener, but with Chloe Kelly also on, suddenly the bench looked a lot lighter as extra time wore on, and Germany brought on the fresh legs of midfielder Linda Dallmann and defender Sara Doorsoun.

If there is one thing this England team has shown, though, it is extraordinary resilience and, with 10 minutes remaining, a Hemp corner was swung in, the ball bounced down off Bronze, and Kelly turned in her first international goal. From there, buoyed by the goal and the raucous crowd, England pushed to put on a show and seal the deal. It was gutsy, exhausting and exhilarating but England brought it home. — Guardian