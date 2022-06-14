Ukraine 1 Ireland 1 FT: Dovbyk equalises after Collins stunner

Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Photograph: PA

Watch that wonder goal by Nathan Collins again. A goal that will live long in the memory. A topping of a fine first-half performance by Collins and his team-mates. Honours even in Poland between Ireland and Ukraine.

The Republic of Ireland will travel to Scotland next month before finishing the campaign at home against Armenia on September 27th.

Ukraine currently top Ireland’s Nations League group on 7 points. Scotland are in second on 6, with the Republic of Ireland on 4 and Armenia 3.

FULL TIME: UKRAINE 1 IRELAND 1. An excellent performance by Stephen Kenny’s men. A young team can be proud of themselves as they matched Ukraine all over the pitch in Lodz. Nathan Collins will deservedly get the plaudits after his amazing goal in the first half, but his defending throughout the game also caught the eye. Ireland competed far better in midfield again with the starting trio. It’s four points now after four games for Ireland in League B Group 1.

POTM | Nathan Collins



He just gets better and better...



Nathan Collins is your Player of the Match following a monstrous performance

90 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Chance for Ukraine. Nimble-footed Mudryk runs through the defence and slips in Yarmalenko but the defence does enough to prevent the shot.

85 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Yarmalenko looking for a foul just outside the box, a good cross by Karavaev but another great headed clearance by Collins.

82 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. A very cynical foul by Lenihan on Mudryk and a clear booking. Irish team wary of the winger’s pace all night.

80 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. No significant chances in the past 7 or 8 minutes although the game remains lively. Ogbene is on for Troy Parrott. Can he make an impact?

71 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Karavaev makes a key interception as a Hendrick pass almost finds Parrott through on goal. Ukraine come down the pitch quickly as Zinchenko plays in Mudryk but he takes too many touches and dribbles the ball out of play.

67 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane come on for Jason Molumby and Jason Knight. Three changes made by Stephen Kenny now in the game as he freshens things up.

66 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Browne concedes a free-kick in a dangerous area after a run by Shaparenko. He takes the free-kick he earned and hits it low against the wall.

62 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Good spell for Ireland. Ukraine give the ball away carelessly at the back. Ireland keep the ball a time as Robinson slips in Parrott, who shoots from outside the box and wins a corner. Knight has a low powerful shot that is easily saved by the Ukrainian goalkeeper. On the other end, Ukraine break quickly through Mudryk but the ball goes across the box without a forward’s touch.

56 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Substitution: Scott Hogan comes off, Callum Robinson comes on. Ireland have gone a little quiet in attack and Kenny will be hoping he makes a big impact.

49 mins: Ukraine 1 Ireland 1. Lenihan wins a tussle on the side of the box after a free kick and blasts it wide. The ball goes upfield and Yarmalenko fouls Cullen recklessly.

47mins: GOAL FOR UKRAINE! UKRAINE 1 IRELAND 1. Zinchenko plays a great ball to Yarmalenko who plays across the box to Dovbyk for an easy tap-in. Not great defending by Ireland as they got dragged out of position. Nightmare start to the second half.

HALF TIME: Ukraine 0 Ireland 1. An excellent performance by Ireland in attack and defence, none more shown by the outstanding Nathan Collins. A brilliant goal by Collins after a mazy run after stepping up from defence is the difference between the teams. The compact midfield three has worked well again for Ireland with Jason Knight impressing. Ukraine remain dangerous but Stephen Kenny’s men will go in at half-time delighted.

37 mins: Ukraine 0 Ireland 1. Chance for Ireland as Collins passes to Molumby who plays to Knight who forces the keeper into a smart save. Sub Mudryk is causing a few problems for Ireland but the defence is standing firm.

31 mins: GOAL IRELAND! UKRAINE 0 IRELAND 1. Stunning goal by Nathan Collins from defence. Wow! He steps into midfield dribbles through the defence and scores a beautiful finish with the outside of the foot! Amazing!

28 mins: Some great closing down by the Irish midfield trio, following the good pressing of the Scotland game. Atalanta forward Ruslan Malinovskyi limps off injured, one of their better players, a blow for Ukraine. He is replaced by an ill-prepared Mykhaylo Mudryk who hadn’t put on his shinpads. But finally the substitution takes place.

21 mins: Mykolenko breaks through down the wing at pace and catches out Browne with the long through ball but Kelleher makes a good save after a low shot. Ireland clear after a scramble.

17 mins: Missed chance for Ireland! Turnover in midfield as Jason Knight floats a beautiful cross into Parrott. Acres of space on the six-yard box, the striker doesn’t connect properly with the header and sails right of the post.

11 mins: Ireland very compact so far but Ukraine find a pocket of space after some good interplay. Malinovski swivels and shoots powerfully from outside the box. A good save by Kelleher.

7 mins: Molumby runs down the wing and wins a free on the sideline after a tenacious run. Cullen’s cross is easily cleared, however. Ireland testing the defence with some long through balls but no luck penetrating the Ukraine defence so far.

5 mins: An early cross gathered a little clumsily by Ukrainian goalkeeper Riznyk is the only sniff of a goal opportunity so far as both teams exchange possession.

The Ukrainian team enter the pitch covered in their national flags as they passionately sing their national anthem. Something special will be required tonight in Lodz. Before the game Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov said “Thank you Poland, we feel the support and this does feel like home.”

Read the match report from the under 21 match earlier as Ireland were outclassed against Italy, 4-1:

Conor Coventry struck a second-half penalty in Ascoli last night, but the Republic of Ireland U21s ultimately fell well short to Italy in Group F of the European Under-21 Championship qualification. Guaranteed an historic play-off position at the very least, Ireland entered this game knowing that a win would secure them an automatic spot in next year’s finals in Romania and Georgia. However Italian goals from Nicolò Rovella, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Pietro Pellegri and Giacomo Quagliata put paid to that notion.

James McClean will captain Ireland tonight against Ukraine, soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey writes about the veteran: “McClean is calmer than usual. McClean is funny as ever. McClean, fresh from a storming season with League One champions Wigan Athletic, is the nexus of this latest Irish revival”.

Moving towards the victory together! Ukraine squad for the UEFA Nations League match vs Ireland.



⚽️ #UkraineIreland ⏰ 20:45 CET

The Ukraine team to play Ireland: Dmytro Riznyk; Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Serhij Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (C), Artem Dovbyk, Mykola Shaparenko

Earlier, Ireland under 21s were beaten 4-1 by Italy in Ascoli in a crucial under-21 Euro 2023 qualifier. Captain Conor Coventry scored the sole Irish goal of the game from a penalty, as Cambiaghi, Pellegri, Quagliata and Rovella all scored for the hosts. A disappointing result, but Ireland still have a playoff to look forward to.

Italy U-21 3-1 Republic of Ireland U-21 - Conor Coventry makes no mistake with his spot-kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. #IRLU21 #COYBIG



📱 Updates - https://t.co/29po2cHb4B

📺 Watch - https://t.co/NVrpaW23DL pic.twitter.com/JXyypmEiqj — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 14, 2022

The Ireland team to face Ukraine has been announced: Caoimhin Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Darragh Lenihan, Dara O’Shea; Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, James McClean; Scott Hogan, Troy Parrott. Looks like a 3-5-2 formation. Ogbene does not making the starting lineup. Same midfield as the previous game and Parrott gets another start after his goal against Scotland.