Six Nations and Leinster trips to proceed; Robinson on target in West Brom win

Upcoming sports events in this country look set to proceed with the aid of an elite athletes’ exemption to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine restrictions. Such is the case for the France squad who are travelling to Dublin for Saturday’s women’s Six Nations semi-final at Energia Park. The same will apply for the Leinster squad upon returning from their Champions Cup semi-final in three weeks’ time. In his column this morning Owen Doyle explains how Irish officials get a very raw deal that no player would accept. Gerry Thornley looks back on eight great Leinster wins in Europe that trump last weekend’s Exeter comeback.

Leinster rugby’s proposal of a ‘proof of concept’ trial for a match with spectators has raised hopes within the GAA that some crowds might be allowed to return as this summer’s season unfolds. The proof of concept envisages people being invited to attend an antigen test on the morning of the match and if that is passed, the person’s phone is contacted and they bring the result as well as the ticket along – or if they fail the test are passed on for a PCR. Tickets are allocated in pairs with a crowd of 2,000 being proposed by Leinster for the trial – each pair to be socially distanced by two metres from others. Of the 232,164 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the State up to March 24th this year, 262 were as a result of outdoor transmission, representing only 0.1 per cent of the total.