Six changes to Ireland team; Dinamo Zagreb dump Spurs out of Europa League

Jacob Stockdale is one of six changes to the Ireland team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England. Andy Farrell has also made three positional changes, with Robbie Henshaw moving to outside centre, Tadhg Beirne steps into the secondrow and CJ Stander moves out to number six. The Irish head coach is hoping some solid choices will help his team withstand England’s assault and finish a disappointing campaign on a high.

Dinamo Zagreb’s remarkable turnaround dumped Tottenham out of the Europa League last night. The Croatian side trailed 2-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie but hit back to win the return at the Maksimir Stadium 3-0 after extra time and snatch a place in the quarter-final draw. Manchester United and Arsenal both had tough nights but did enough to progress. United needed a second-half strike from substitute Paul Pogba to beat AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro and prevail 2-1 on aggregate. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium by Olympiacos but held on to go through 3-2 overall. Stephen Kenny has named his initial Republic of Ireland squad of 29 for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. He’s confident that Aaron Connolly will be fit enough to feature in next Wednesday’s opening game in Belgrade.