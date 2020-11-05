Shock defeat for Manchester United; Mayo’s midfield gamble paying off - so far

Istanbul Basaksehir pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Manchester United in last night's Champions League clash in Turkey. Former West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea forward Demba Ba scored the opener in a famous win that heaps the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Chelsea took a grip on Group E with a 3-0 win over Rennes, on a night when they announced a positive coronavirus test for Kai Havertz. Tonight Dundalk are back in Europa League action, and while the upcoming games against Rapid Vienna offer the best chance of a points return, Filippo Giovagnoli is readying his team for another huge challenge. Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has retired from international football, the 32 year-old revealed the decision in a surprise statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The GAA’s Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force has released their updated report for consideration by the counties and it brings profound changes a step closer in two separate areas: the separation of the club and intercounty seasons and reform of the All-Ireland football championship. From 2022 All-Ireland finals could be concluded by mid-July. The GAA have rejected the charge that Sligo’s coronavirus-enforced withdrawal from the Connacht semi-final against Galway undermines the whole championship. Eamon Donoghue explains in his GAA Statistics column why Mayo’s Conor Loftus midfield gamble is paying off - so far. The deployment of Loftus at No 9 has been a key ingredient in a more varied attack, however his physical limitations in the position represent a major gamble for the Mayo management. He’s scored 1-4 and assisted 1-4 in three matches, but only contested one long Mayo kickout and conceded a mark in doing so.