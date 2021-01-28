Sheffield United end Manchester United’s run; Six Nations await French approval

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League with a game in hand after Leicester City and Manchester United both dropped points last night. United’s recent run of consistent form came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 by bottom club Sheffield United, while Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Everton. Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea ended in a goalless draw with Wolves. Fulham and Brighton also played out a 0-0 draw while Burnley were comeback 3-2 winners against Aston Villa. Tonight Tottenham host champions Liverpool at 8pm.

The GAA is expected to confirm that no intercounty activity will resume until the beginning of March following the Government’s extension of Level 5 lockdown. Although elite matches and training are allowed under current restrictions, the GAA has chosen not to green-light a return to intercounty training.