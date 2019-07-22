Ireland’s Shane Lowry is the British Open champion. Shooting a final round 72 for a 72-holes total of 15-under-par 269, six strokes clear of nearest pursuer Tommy Fleetwood – he is the latest recipient of the famed Claret Jug. Read Philip Reid’s report from Portrush here, and this excellent profile (Subscriber Only) of Shane Lowry’s rise from pitch and putt to champion golfer.

Kerry and Donegal played out a mesmerising match in Sunday’s round two Super 8s clash at Croke Park. The Munster and Ulster champions could not be separated and a 1-20 to 1-20 draw leaves Mayo very match in the race for the semi-finals. James Horan’s team were flattered by a nine point winning margin against Meath - Malachy Clerkin reports that “on a different day against a better team, there’s no guarantee they’d have got out of this one intact.” A win for Kerry in round three will guarantee their qualification, Meath are out, and Mayo v Donegal will be a winner takes all clash. On Saturday, Dublin and Tyrone secured their semi-final spots from the other group.