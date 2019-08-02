Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League adventure ended last night as they were beaten in extra time in Cyprus. Rovers showed their mettle in coming from behind with the goal of the game from Aaron Greene, leaving them trailing 2-1 on the night but level on aggregate, only for Apollon Limassol to find the winner in extra time. Both sides finished with 10 men on a sapping night in Nicosia but the hosts progress to face Austria Vienna in next week’s third round qualifier. Fifa is studying options for leaving its headquarters in Zurich, according to the New York Times. The plans could include leaving Zurich entirely or a partial relocation of operations, which could see Fifa open subsidiary offices in different parts of the world to give it better access to, and oversight of, its 211 member associations.

In his column this morning (Subscriber Only) Jackie Tyrrell looks back on last weekend’s hurling semi-finals and how a daring Model plan almost produced the perfect coup: “All they needed was a bit more ruthlessness. They could have had three more goals in that first half but weren’t cool-headed enough to bury Tipperary when they had them.” Ian O’Riordan has put together an all you need to know ahead of the final round of Super 8s this weekend. Three of the eight counties involved are already out, two are guaranteed their place in the semi-final and in only one match this weekend do the two teams both have a chance of progressing.