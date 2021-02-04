Sexton still laser-focused ahead of 12th Six Nations; Brighton leave Liverpool floundering

Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland out at the Principality Stadium on Sunday after the outhalf declared himself fit for his side’s opening Six Nations match. Sexton’s presence as captain will be a huge boost for head coach Andy Farrell and this morning Gerry Thornley writes that, despite approaching his 12th Six Nations, the Leinster man still remains as motivated as ever. “There’d be something missing if Sexton didn’t have the same desire and drive which is an innate part of his persona,” he writes. One man Ireland will be missing in Cardiff on Sunday is Jacob Stockdale and the Ulster man leaves quite a gap in the team. In his stats column this morning, John O’Sullivan writes that Stockdale boasts Ireland’s best try-scoring strike rate and others may well have to step up to the plate for as long as he’s out. The exciting young prospects of France have been tipped by many to perhaps end their Six Nations drought this year but the bookies still have England as very short-priced favourites to retain their crown.

Moving on to soccer and there was a further dent put in the title defence hopes of Liverpool last night as Steven Alzate netted the only goal of the game at Anfield to give Brighton a 1-0 win and leave Jürgen Klopp’s side floundering. After the match the German admitted that, on current form, his side are not title contenders and they now welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. Earlier on yesterday evening City made it 13 wins in a row thanks to goal from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to leave Pep Guardiola’s men three points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table.