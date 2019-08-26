Senator calls for new ‘blue card’ to deal with concussion in sport

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond has called for the introduction of a blue card system in sport as part of a National Concussion Strategy.

“Used by New Zealand rugby, this system sees a blue card administered by the referee to a player who is suspected of having a concussion. The player is then taken out of play and training until the required period of recovery has been completed,” he said.

Such a system would help ensure “our sports bodies are protecting players who suffer suspected concussion,” he said.

Mr Richmond is carrying out initial research into strategies used internationally to protect players and promote awareness about the dangers of concussion in sport. This paper will be submitted to Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

He has also called on the department “to engage with Sport Ireland, medics and other stakeholders on the need for a National Concussion Strategy.”

As someone who plays rugby at a local level, he said that “every match we play is recorded alongside our ID number. Any yellow or red cards administered are recorded to ensure players are not fielded illegally. As the systems are already in place the introduction of a blue card would be easy.”

If a club was found to field a player before the recovery period had passed “they could be penalised or disciplined in line with guidelines set by the national governing body of that sport,” he said.

“Individual sporting bodies are now taking the dangers of concussion very seriously and they have demonstrated that they understand the need to ensure it is recognised and properly responded to.

“However, I have called for a national strategy to ensure that we have a cohesive, evidence-led approach to the issue to ensure that all sports, at all levels, are doing all they can to protect our players and athletes,” he said.