The IRFU yesterday declined to name Seán O’Brien or reveal what the London Irish bound flanker did the night after lifting the Guinness Pro14 trophy in Murrayfield to warrant a “sanction.” O’Brien, who could not be reached for comment, allegedly urinated on another man in Cassidy’s pub on Camden Street. In the Pay for Play pages this morning, John O’Sullivan has full details on how you can make the most of a trip of a lifetime - to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

The quarter-final pairings of the Copa America 2019 were decided last night as Edinson Cavani bagged a late Uruguay goal to beat Chile and top their group. They’ll face Peru on Saturday, Chile will take on Group B winners Colombia the day before. Hosts Brazil play Paraguay on Thursday, and Venezuela face Argentina on Friday. In the Women’s World Cup, the United States set up a quarter-final with hosts France, by beating Spain 2-1. Both goals were Megan Rapinoe penalties, one of them controversially confirmed after a lengthy VAR review. In Premier League news, Newcastle revealed on Monday that their hugely popular and successful manager Rafael Benitez would be leaving the club at the end of the week.