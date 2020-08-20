Seán Moran on GAA frustration; Bayern book place in final

Sunday’s Champions League final sets up to be a cracker as Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain go head to head in Lisbon. Last night the German club powered past Lyon thanks to two goals from Serge Gnabry and one from Robert Lewandowski. In the previous round it was Barcelona who fell victim to Bayern’s relentless attacking threat and this morning Sid Lowe asks whether Ronald Koeman is the man to sweep Barcelona clean after he was appointed manager yesterday. Meanwhile, Dundalk’s Champions League qualification hopes came to an end in Hungary after a 3-0 defeat to NK Celje in a match which Vinny Perth’s side will probably feel they should have won. The Irish champions missed a host of chances with the game at 1-0 before the Slovenians sealed it with two late goals.

Moving on to GAA and there has been much frustration in the organisation since Tuesday’s new Covid-19 restrictions were announced with a blunt statement calling for the evidence to support matches being played behind closed doors. This morning Seán Moran writes that the organisation feels they have been blindsided by NPHET twice and left confused as to what the guidelines exactly are – something they are still trying to clarify. The new restrictions will have an impact on sport across the board and you can check out our extensive Q&A to see exactly what it means for sport in Ireland.