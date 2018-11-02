The November internationals are almost upon us and, while Ireland’s friendly meeting with Italy in Chicago might not be the biggest game in the world, it still offers a great opportunity for some of Joe Schmidt’s less experienced charges. From Chicago Gerry Thornley writes that the Ireland manager has opted for a mix of youth and experience to take on Conor O’Shea’s team. “Schmidt normally sends very experienced and battle-hardened selections into battle, and it says something about this side’s relative callowness that Garry Ringrose, with 14 caps, is Ireland’s most experienced back,” he writes. One of those players being given a chance is Tadhg Beirne who starts his first full Test match after moving back to Munster this season – a decision that has certainly been vindicated. However, his miss when he was given the chance to take a shot during the Chicago Bulls match on Thursday night left him somewhat red-faced. Meanwhile, Liam Toland writes in his column this morning that Ireland’s ability to improvise is what helps to set them apart. “In the rarefied air in which Joe Schmidt operates there are arguably no ‘wrong orders’ but no plan survives the first shot,” he writes.

Moving on to GAA and Monaghan’s Conor McManus says that goalkeeper Rory Beggan has nothing to apologise for after his late missed free in the All-Ireland semi-final back in August. The Monaghan stopper was awarded with an All Star ahead of Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton in perhaps one of the more controversial selections but McManus feels it was very much justified. In hurling, Brian Cody is ready to get stuck right in again after 20 years with none of his enthusiasm waining in the slightest. Speaking yesterday, Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley says that the Cats manager is ready to go again. “It’s unreal he’s there 20 years now, and there’s obviously all sorts of facts, stats and figures behind those 20 years that are serious,” Buckley says.