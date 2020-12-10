Savvy Limerick know where to foul; Sonia O’Sullivan’s athletes of 2020

The 2020 All-Ireland hurling final is creeping closer, with 2018 winners Limerick taking on underdogs Waterford at Croke Park on Sunday. And in this morning’s GAA Statistics column, Eamon Donoghue has looked at the savvy defensive play of John Kiely’s side - which, on paper could make them look undisciplined. “Their overall free count for and against reads 55 to 74. Limerick are conceding, on average, just under five frees more than the team they play against in each game.” Despite conceding far more frees than their opponents, Limerick have only lost four of 16 quarters so far in this year’s Chamionship, and part of this is down to where they make their indiscretions. “Strategic fouling allows teams to slow down the transition from defence to attack, which in turn sets the game pace to their liking, gives them time to set up, and lays down a physical marker. Any turnover in the opposition’s defence is a scoring chance for Limerick, while any free conceded is unlikely to be in range for a point at the other end.”

In her column this morning Sonia O’Sullivan has reflected on 2020 and the athletes who ensured it wasn’t a ‘lost’ year, both in Ireland and around the world. And with the likes of Ciara Mageean breaking records, and with world athletes of the year Mondo Duplantis and Yulimar Rojas managing to make headlines amid the madness, she has urged athletics authorities to make up for lost time next year. She writes: “Irish athletics can’t just wait for the green light; it has to start nudging forward on the yellow so we are ready when things really get going in 2021. Just look at what many athletes achieved in a compromised year, but with safety measures in place it was possible. Athletics is one of the simpler sports to set up and create events.”