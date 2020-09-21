Sam Bennett realises Tour dream; DeChambeau bashes his way to US Open win

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot US Open victory overnight, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage. World number nine DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of US Open debutant Matthew Wolff, clinched his first major title with a mix of jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, shooting a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 to reach six under for the tournament at Winged Foot. Ireland’s Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for eighth after a disappointing final round of 75, while Shane Lowry finished with a final round 72 for 295 for tied-42nd position. The Offalyman then headed for a flight home, where he will be the headline act in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle, which starts on Thursday.

Sam Bennett completed a new chapter in Irish sporting history, winning the final stage of the Tour de France racing down the magnificent Champs-Élysées to secure the green jersey. The 29-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir became the first Irish rider to win in Paris, and only the fifth rider in history to win there in the green jersey, which rewards the Tour’s most consistent finisher based on points gained in each stage. Holding back the tears, there was no disguising his pride as he admitted: “if you told me this, three weeks, no, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s a dream I never really knew I had, because I never thought I’d be good enough to do it, never thought I’d be strong enough to do it.”