Following on from the news that an initial 5km travel limit will be in place for those playing on golf’s resumption come May 18th – there is the wait for official protocol to be delivered to clubs later this week on how to implement safety guidelines. Philip Reid explains the majority of members - in rural clubs especially - reside beyond that distance leaving many clubs in the position of waiting to assess the protocols to see if it is worth reopening at all on May 18th, or to wait until the phase two measures on June 8th.

“Dundalk FC and myself have been lied to, stolen from, insulted and disrespected by the FAI,” Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer says that he stands over his comments made in an email sent to senior officials at other Airticity League clubs over the weekend. Emmet Malone explains, he appears to favour a complete break by clubs with the association. A parachute payments row is posing a problem for the Premier League’s return, the English Football League is also uncertain what benefit they would receive from the restart of the top flight, if games in the lower leagues were not able to restart at the same time. The German Football League has tested 1,724 players and staff at the 36 first and second tier sides since last Thursday - and 10 have tested positive. The league are building towards a return to action this month subject to government approval.