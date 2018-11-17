Wallabies prevail in ‘must-win’ match against Italy

Italy 7 Australia 26

Australia beat Italy by 19 points on Saturday, keeping their unblemished record against the Azzurri intact in what had been billed as a must-win match for the Wallabies’ embattled coach, Michael Cheika.

The Wallabies showed enough attacking flair and scrambling defence to keep the Italians at bay in perfect conditions in the rugby-mad Italian town of Padua, but dropped balls and scrum penalties marred the victory, only their fourth in their last 12 tests.

Winger Marika Koroibete scored two tries and prop Taniela Tupou and replacement scrumhalf Will Genia one apiece, to set up Australia’s first win on their European tour.

Italy’s Irish head coach Conor O’Shea watches his team. Photograph: Getty Images

Italian winger Mattia Bellini scored a runaway try soon after the break, scooping up a wayward pass from centre Bernard Foley, and were denied a first-half try after a video review.