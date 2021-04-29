Ulster make five changes for semi-final meeting with Leicester

Challenge Cup semi-final: Leicester Tigers v Ulster

Kick-off: 8pm. Venue: Welford Road. On TV: Live on BT Sport.

Ulster have made five changes to the side that lost to Connacht in the Rainbow Cup last week ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final against Leicester Tigers.

Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore return to the starting front row, while Rob Herring is retained at hooker. Iain Henderson will captain the side and is joined by Alan O’Connor in the engine room. Matty Rea retains his starting berth at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy returning to the openside position, and Nick Timoney completing the base of the pack at number 8.

The starting back three remains unchanged. Jacob Stockdale is named at fullback, with Ethan McIlroy and Robert Baloucoune on the wings. Stuart McCloskey comes back into midfield to pair up with James Hume. John Cooney starts at scrum-half with Billy Burns at outhalf.

Ulster have won four of the last five matches they played away to English opponents and will hope to take a big step towards ending their 15-year trophy drought on Friday.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (C); Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney. Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Michael Lowry, Will Addison.