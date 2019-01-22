Ulster hand lifetime ban to spectator over Simon Zebo abuse

Province issue written apology to player and Racing 92 and thank supporters who provided information

Simon Zebo in action during the Champions Cup game against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ulster have handed a lifetime ban to a spectator after an investigation into abuse directed at Racing 92 winger Simon Zebo during the recent Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster have also issued written apologies to both the player and the French club.

In a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Ulster also thanked supporters who provided information to assist the investigation.

Ulster’s statement reads:

“Following a robust investigation into allegations of abuse directed at Simon Zebo during the fixture versus Racing 92 on Saturday 12th January, Ulster Rugby has sanctioned a lifetime ban on a spectator, for breaching our stadium regulations.

“We would like to thank the many supporters who provided information to assist our investigation.

“We are all very proud of our reputation as an inclusive club and the unacceptable behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters, or the values of our club.

“We have issued a written apology to Simon Zebo and Racing 92.”

