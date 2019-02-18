Toulon owner on Julian Savea: ‘I’m going to ask for a DNA test’

Former New Zealand winger Julian Savea is not welcome at Toulon anymore and, after his performance in a 19-10 defeat to Agen, should apologise and go home, the Top 14 club’s president said on Sunday.

Savea, who was part of the All Blacks’ 2015 World Cup winning side, had been a shadow of his former self since joining the French club last year from Super Rugby’s Hurricanes, Mourad Boudjellal said.

“I’m going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane. If I were him I would apologise and go back to my home country,” Boudjellal told French radio RMC.

Putting all the negativity behind me and heading into this week with a positive attitude🤘🏾whether I am welcomed or not I am still contracted to my team and I will continue to train week in and week out with my brothers #endofstory #letsmoveon pic.twitter.com/y7QBqLOyVV — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) February 17, 2019

“I’ve told him that he was free to go and wasn’t welcome at Toulon anymore.”

Savea, who scored 46 tries for the All Blacks in 54 tests, later said he would be at training regardless of the criticism.

“Putting all the negativity behind me and heading into this week with a positive attitude,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“Whether I am welcomed or not I am still contracted to my team and I will continue to train week in and week out with my brothers.”

Toulon have been struggling this season as they lie 11th in the standings.