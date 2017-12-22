Tiernan O’Halloran signs new Connacht deal

All of the speculation about Tiernan O’Halloran moving to Munster to replace Simon Zebo has been finally put to bed by Connacht.

O’Halloran extended his contract on Friday with the province for two more years until the end of the 2019/20 season. He will not be replacing the Munster fullback.

O’Halloran made his Connacht debut in October 2009 while still a Connacht Academy player and has since made over 130 appearances.

He has also played six times for Ireland, his most recent coming during the summer tour of the USA. Uniquely local O’Halloran grew up a few miles along the coast in Clifden and played his underage rugby with Connemara.

“I am a proud Connacht man and am delighted to be extending my contract with my home province for a further two years,” said O’Halloran.

“The current squad is an ambitious group and we are determined to bring further success to Connacht.”

That could start on Saturday as Connacht face Ulster in Galway in their final Pro14 league match of 2017.

“We are delighted to announce that Tiernan O’Halloran has signed a contract extension to take him up to the end of the 2019/20 season,” Connacht Rugby CEO, Willie Ruane.

“Tiernan is a Connacht man who has graduated through the club game, into our academy and on to wear the Green jersey of Connacht and Ireland. He is an example of what our Grassroots to Green Shirts Vision represents. He has been an outstanding player for us over the past few seasons and will no doubt be a central figure for us as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”