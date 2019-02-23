The big interview: Conor Murray ready to kick on after first real hiccup

‘I want to be the best, definitely, and I know that in the first two games I can be better’

Gerry Thornley

“I’m loving life here. I’m hungry with Munster, and that’s my club, and in terms of Ireland I don’t see why you’d leave.”

Conor Murray’s career has been, more or less, on a steady incline since breaking into the Munster team on their Magners League title-winning run-in in 2011. Through two Lions tours and two World Cups, securing his status as Ireland’s best scrumhalf and the best in the world over a period of time, it’s been onwards and upwards. No hiccups.

Missing out on the first three months of the season with a neck injury was the first major one of his career and, it transpires, literally so.

