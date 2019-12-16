Tadhg Beirne requires surgery on fractured ankle

Tadhg Beirne will have to undergo surgery on his ankle after it was confirmed that he fractured it during Munster’s loss to Saracens on Saturday.

The Ireland international went over on his ankle awkwardly in the 11th minute of the clash at Allianz Park and was stretchered off while also being administered oxygen.

On Monday night Munster confirmed that he will need surgery and didn’t give any time frame for when he will return.

The update also confirmed that captain Peter O’Mahony missed the match with a low grade adductor injury while John Ryan suffered a calf strain and Andrew Conway failed a HIA.