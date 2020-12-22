Stuart Lancaster sees positives as senior internationals line up Christmas break

The usual moan at this time of year is the best Irish players are always rested for the rivalry that should be showcasing the sport. That Leinster versus Munster is happening at all, on St Stephen’s Day in Thomond Park, has quelled any such debate. But do not expect to see Johnny Sexton hanging out of Fineen Wycherley or flinging Ben Healy by the collar to the ground.

The Ireland internationals are already in desperate need of a two-week break before round three of the Champions Cup in mid January as this never-ending season spills into the Six Nations and back to Europe and on to South Africa, for anyone still standing.

“I think this rest period is going to be good for all of Ireland’s international players,” agreed Stuart Lancaster, Leinster’s senior coach, “whether they take it this week or in the next two weeks, whenever they decide to take it will be very important.

“It’s very difficult for the top-end players to play top-end international rugby, top-end European rugby, top-end interprovincial rugby and back into Six Nations, back into Europe, finish up with finals rugby and then into a Lions Tour.

“I think it is sensible from all parties to be able to manage the period effectively. I think what’s different is the number of internationals they played [in November].”

Lancaster expressed concern earlier this year about the impact on young English players being fast-tracked into Premiership games to ensure last season was completed with 12 matches in a nine-week period. The ongoing schedule in the Pro 14 and Champions Cup does not ask anyone to play three games in seven days – as the English clubs agreed – but it does force the Irish provinces to dip into their academies when, usually, these players would be protected for another 12 to 18 months.

Lancaster was asked if the 2020/21 season is sustainable, from a player welfare point of view, even with Leinster’s tendency to use 50-plus players?

“Yeah I think so, with sensible management. Obviously with losing a Rob Kearney and a Fergus McFadden and players like that as well, it’s forced us, a bit like Munster, I guess to . . . Harry Byrne is a good example and Jimmy O’Brien, the younger lads of 22-, 23-, 24-years-old, it’s forced clubs to pick those players and they haven’t really let anyone down.

“So there’s a natural evolution of players any way and we’ve got some lads who have been training with us in Ireland 20s squads this year, so Jamie Osborne for example is a lad who has come in and is going to be Ireland 20s this year, he’s been excellent. Max O’Reilly, Andrew Smith both played in Ireland 20s last year, they’ve been training really well.

“Alex Soroka in the backrow, Joe McCarthy secondrow – all those lads have been training with us and I don’t think they would have got that opportunity if all the internationals had been around the whole time. So I think it’s right to rest the internationals, to be honest, because I think it’s not sustainable to keep them playing right the way through to the end of July and it’s also positive for bringing younger players through.

“So it’s a win-win really, as long as we keep winning.”

The injury report delivered more bad news with Garry Ringrose forced into a new period of recovery after suffering a second jaw injury. The centre, who broke his jaw against Italy in October, returned for Leinster against Northampton last Saturday only to require treatment following an early head clash with Jimmy O’Brien.

Ringrose played on, after 14 minutes in the changing room, but O’Brien was entered into the “graduated return to play protocols” following Leinster’s 35-19 victory at the RDS.

“It is the other side [of the jaw],” said Lancaster. “But not as bad this time, so hopefully Garry will be back quicker.”

Rhys Ruddock (popped rib cartilage) and Harry Byrne, who injured his back in the warm-up, are being “further assessed” but both will struggle to make the trip to Limerick on December 26th.

Ed Byrne (calf) and Jack Conan (neck) are available for selection but Tadhg Furlong continues to rehabilitate a long-term calf problem.

“Tadhg and James Lowe are making good progress but they are still not training with us yet but it is optimistic.”

Lancaster did reveal that the backrowers pushing for selection include Conan, Dan Leavy and Will Connors.