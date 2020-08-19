Stade Francais players showing ‘lung lesions’ due to Covid-19

The Paris club’s preseason match against Toulon on August 27th has been cancelled

The Top 14 season is set to kick off with Stade Francais hosting Bordeaux Begles on September 4th. File photograph: Getty Images

An undisclosed number of Stade Francais players who tested positive for Covid-19 are now showing “lung lesions due to the virus.”

As a result the Paris club’s preseason match against Toulon on August 27th has been cancelled.

The Top 14 season is due to kick off with Stade hosting Bordeaux Begles on September 4th.

Earlier this month the squad were forced to return from a training camp in Nice after a number of players contracted the virus. The entire coaching and playing staff had been in quarantine for two weeks until last Monday.

“These lesions require a period of complete rest estimated for the moment at a minimum of one week and which will be added to the fortnight already observed,” read a Stade Francais statement. “Other reviews are currently underway.”

