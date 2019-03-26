Stade Français confirm Paul O’Connell will leave

Stade Français have confirmed that Paul O’Connell will leave the club at the end of the season.

O’Connell informed Stade Français players on Friday that he would be departing the club one season into a two-year deal. Having previously coached the Munster academy and Ireland Under-20s, O’Connell joined Mike Prendergast in Paris last summer to work under former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer and well-placed French sources believe that, as with Prendergast, O’Connell’s next destination is most likely to be Toulon.

Stade Français said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon that “O’Connell is and will always be considered a member of the Stade Français Paris family,” and wished him well for his next challenge.

The former Munster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain described his time at the French club as a “great adventure” and said he was “ grateful to the club for the opportunity they gave me to live and work in Paris.”