St Mary’s come close to Belvedere, just not close enough

Belvedere College 17 St Mary’s College 13

Not even producing a serious candidate for the best try of the Leinster Senior Cup will come as a meaningful consolation for St Mary’s College as they bowed out to Belvedere in the first round at Energia Park on Tuesday.

The Rathmines school were in the right frame of mind to cause something of an upset when starting both halves the better, moving the ball nicely in an effort to undermine their opponents’ heavier firepower.

As Belvedere looked to escape, there was a call for crossing, enabling Jack Lundy to fire the opening points in the fifth minute.

The impression that Belvedere looked edgy was not helped when flanker Eoghan Rutledge was binned for a rash tip-tackle.

St Mary’s weren’t able to press home the one-man advantage, however, with Belvedere’s Dylan O’Grady testing them out wide. Then, outhalf Daragh Gilbourne was binned for making contact on fullback O’Grady in the air.

Now, it was Belvedere chance to make it tell, the lively Daniel Hawkshaw caused consternation with a rolling kick which left Max Svejdar outnumbered three-to-one, forcing Gregory Monaghan to come to the rescue.

All the while, Belvedere were winning the battle for territory, eventually making the breakthrough when Rutledge dived in from close range.

A wonder move involving Hawkshaw, Jed Tormey, O’Grady and Simon Murphy was thwarted by Louis Moore’s try-saving tackle.

It was St Mary’s turn to use the maul as an effective weapon before a loose lineout enabled Belvedere hooker Cal Marrey to break away.

From there, Belvedere were methodical in moving forward, centre Jed Tormey breaching the defence for O’Grady to make it 12-3 on the half-time whistle.

The second period began just as the first one had, St Mary’s probing as Belvedere had to reorganise with the loss of O’Grady and lock Brian Bolger in quick succession.

It was right about then that Robert Nolan stepped up to receive Svejdar’s flat pass, taking off around his own 22, getting beyond the reach of Simon Murphy and accelerating away from the defence for Lundy’s conversion to close it to 13-10 in the 45th minute.

Belvedere didn’t show any signs of panic, merely going back to their game plan, taking the ball up until the time was right to feed the speeding Daniel Hawkshaw for 17-10 in the 52nd minute.

Nolan got through the first line of defence to apply enough pressure for Lundy to strike three points, coming close, just not close enough.

BELVEDERE: D O’Grady; S Murphy, D Hawkshaw, J Tormey; J Dillon; F McCarrick, J McNiece (capt); J Sargent, C Marrey, H Flood; E Murphy, B Bolger; D Coan, E Rutledge, J Ross.

Replacements: E MacAdaimh for O’Grady (h-t); B McCabe for Bolger (38 mins); W Finnegan for S Murphy (46 mins); H McPeake for Coan (52 mins); P O’Farrell for Tormey (58 mins); D McCarthy for Rutledge (61 mins).

ST MARY’S: G Monaghan; R Moore, R Nolan M Svejdar, L Moore; D Gilbourne, J Lundy; J Reidy-Walsh, M Black, A Mulvihill; L McGauran, D Leane; J Kennedy, J-L Carvill (capt), M O’Shea.

Replacements: K Ryan for R Moore, A Gibbons for Reidy-Walsh (both 47 mins); J Brennan for L Moore (58 mins).

Referee: D Blake, Leinster Branch.